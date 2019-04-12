×

APM Music Scores With Sports

By

Paula's Most Recent Stories

View All
APM at NAB Tradeshow circa 1980s
CREDIT: Courtesy of APM

About 10 years into its business plan, APM scored a huge win by getting the rights to market the NFL Films music library. Ninety albums and 25 years later the relationship is still going strong. The footballers also use APM catalog music — the ESPN “Monday Night Football” theme, “Heavy Action,” is “the most well-known sports theme in the United States,” Taylor says. But mostly they provide music to APM which markets the catalog to local sports teams, videogames, TV shows and elsewhere.

The 90 NFL albums represent about 5,000 tracks. Custom music director Connie Red has worked closely with the NFL from day one, charged with the task of bringing order to the massive catalog of many thousands of hours. “We had Tom Heddon, who was then the NFL music director, preselect best 200 tracks for us to put on CD” (circa 1994), “and when we listened I thought, ‘This is really cool!’ It had a Spaghetti Western vibe.” The first release was called “The Magnificent Eleven.” “They had their own music library but no staff or company in place to market it,” Red says, noting APM fit the bill like a glove.

By contrast, Major League Baseball’s deal with APM to create custom music and is now at about 200 tracks. “Through MLB we supply about 80% of the teams, and also do MLB.com,” APM president Adam Taylor explains. The company also provided the opening and closing themes to “This Week in Baseball.” There’s an opening theme and a closing theme, and they’re both ours — funnily enough, written by Brits.” The hipster-sounding tracks — “Jet Set” and “The Gathering Crowd” — were selected from the KPM catalog. “KPM defined the sound of British television in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and it’s also left a mark on American sports.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • APM Vinyl Session

    APM Working to Increase the Presence of Female Musicmakers

    The APM catalog contains every genre of music, but when it comes to musical outlook, it’s the social consciousness of the 1960s that comes to mind. Recent collaborations have put the company at the forefront of inclusion and diversity. APM has teamed with the female-owned MPATH Music Library and the North Music Group to develop [...]

  • APM at NAB Tradeshow circa 1980s

    APM Music Scores With Sports

    About 10 years into its business plan, APM scored a huge win by getting the rights to market the NFL Films music library. Ninety albums and 25 years later the relationship is still going strong. The footballers also use APM catalog music — the ESPN “Monday Night Football” theme, “Heavy Action,” is “the most well-known [...]

  • APM Custom Division Studio

    APM Custom Music Offers Made-to-Order Tunes

    Whether it’s a series theme or Mexican banda for a needle drop, when clients want something exclusive they come to APM Custom Music. Launched in 2012, APM Custom operates out of the recording studio formerly known as Lion Share. “We want to be a one-stop shop for clients,” says director of custom music development Connie [...]

  • APM Music Hits the Right Notes

    APM Music Hits the Right Notes

    The view from APM Music’s office on Sunset Boulevard is expansive, from downtown to Dodger Stadium, to Century City and all points west. The company has been in the same tower since opening its doors in Los Angeles in 1984, but it’s moved up in the world, from a few rooms to most of the [...]

  • Agents Warn Writers Against Using Managers,

    Agents Warn Writers Against Using Managers, Lawyers to Make Deals

    Hollywood agents have warned the Writers Guild of America against authorizing managers and lawyers to negotiate deals for writers in place of agents. The letter was sent Friday morning, with the WGA expected to require a mass firing of agents as early as Saturday morning if the guild cannot make a deal with agents to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad