Adam Lambert on What’s Changed for Gay Artists Since His ‘American Idol’ Run

Ten years ago, Adam Lambert burst onto the music scene in a blaze of guy-liner, hairspray and sexual ambiguity as America’s most unlikely “Idol.” But while he had the rock star look down and a soaring voice that seduced the hard-to-impress Simon Cowell, Lambert lost. Or did he? While many blamed homophobia for his runner-up showing, Lambert actually helped to promote LGBTQ tolerance to middle America, which paved the way for future openly gay artists such as Troye Sivan. He took his fame and ran with it, then solidifed his industry cred in 2012 by stepping into Freddie Mercury’s shoes and touring with Queen. Now the singer wants to reestablish his identity as a solo artist with his forthcoming fourth album, “Velvet.” Says Lambert, “In terms of its sound and influences, it’s the most me.”

Compare being an openly gay artist in 2019 versus 2009.

It’s a totally different landscape. There is much more visibility, so it doesn’t feel like a foreign or scary concept. When I first came on the scene, [people] in the music business were supportive of me personally, but also a bit nervous about how it could work publicly. Now it’s been proven that there is a market and an audience. It’s allowing a lot more diversity to be pushed through.

Related Don Lemon, CNN’s ‘Unicorn,’ on Facing Racism and Homophobia Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

Do you no longer experience homophobia in the music industry?

It’s gotten better, but I can’t make a blanket statement. There’s sometimes internalized homophobia that I’ve encountered from people in the industry [where] they might feel that [I am] “too gay.”

What does gay pride mean to you?

When I moved to L.A. at 19, it was like a whole new world opened up. At 21, I went to clubs and bars in West Hollywood, and finally I felt like I’m with my tribe. Then I learned that even within the gay community, there are lots of different subsets. So that was interesting to navigate. I always felt like I was bouncing around a lot of different circles. I think that made me who I am.

Ultimately, did you feel like you fit in somewhere?

I still don’t feel like I fit in. Part of my personality is to always have a little dash of outsider in me. I’m a bit of a weirdo.

You’ve rocked the Oscars with Queen and made Cher cry at the Kennedy Center Honors. Would you say you’ve arrived?

My idea of success has evolved. Being allowed to continue being a creative as a career — and live comfortably — is a blessing. To me, the most important thing is to find a sense of personal satisfaction.

How was making “Velvet” different from your previous albums?

I was involved on every song, and that’s a first for me. It was a different experience sort of executive producing this album. Confidence is part of it, and just having a clarity of direction has been really integral too. I wasn’t going through a label or management team, so there was no pressure and nobody commenting. It allowed me space and time to explore.

Things You Didn’t Know About Adam Lambert

AGE: 37 BIRTHPLACE: Indianapolis WHEN HE GOT HIS GAY CARD: At age 15, his voice coach introduced him to the music of Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli and Barbra Streisand “IDOL” LEGACY: “I tried to push the envelope. It was good TV for that reason.” MERCURY IMMERSION: He speculates that the singer’s “super-camp” manner was a rebellion against the system and adds, “It’s one I can relate to.”