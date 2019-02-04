‘Poppins’ Composer Marc Shaiman to Receive Icon Honor at Music Supervisor Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman will be honored with the Icon Award at the 9th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, taking place Feb. 13 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

The “Hairspray” and “Smash” tunesmith will be performing “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” the “Mary Poppins Returns” ballad he co-wrote with Scott Wittman, at the ceremony. “Lost Things” is nominated for a best original song Oscar, and he’s also up for composing the score for the Disney sequel. Winning either would give Shaiman an EGOT, since he already claims an Emmy, Grammy and Tony.

Also performing at the show is former Oscar nominee Aimee Mann, who’ll sing “Drive,” a song from “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” that’s up for a guild award in the best song for TV category. Lukas Nelson, one of the main musical forces behind “A Star Is Born,” will perform a yet-to-be-announced selection from among the songs he worked on for that hit soundtrack.

The event celebrates the highest achievements in music supervision, recognizing exemplary work in 18 categories in movies, television, games, advertising and trailers.

Related Watch Lady Gaga's Full Emotional Speech at the National Board of Review Gala 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Swings Off With Seven Annies, Including Best Feature

As previously announced, Joel Sill will be given the Legacy Award. Presenters include women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, director Taylor Hackford, actor Rafael Casal and director Rob Morrow.

Few songwriters or composers in recent years have had their careers as well dispersed throughout film, TV and theater as Shaiman, whose one-time Broadway musical “Charlie & The Chocolate Factory” (also co-written with Wittman) is rehearsing for a national tour. His previous Oscar nominations were for “Blame Canada,” from “South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut,” and the scores for “Sleepless in Seattle” and “First Wives Club.”

“Marc Shaiman’s work has withstood the test of time,” said Thomas Golubić, president of the Guild of Music Supervisors, in a statement. “Because of his songs, cultural sensations such as ‘Hairspray’ and ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ have resonated deeply with audiences spanning generations. We are honored to celebrate Marc’s contributions to the industry as he accepts the prestigious Icon Award at this year’s show.”