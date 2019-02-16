×
Kacey Musgraves to Present at the Oscars

The singer picked up four awards at last weekends's Grammys including album of the year.

Kacey Musgraves, winner of the awards for best country album for "Golden Hour", best country song for "Space Cowboy", best country solo performance for "Butterflies" and album of the year for "Golden Hour" poses in the press room at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles61st Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
Hot off her album of the year award at last weekend’s Grammys, Kacey Musgraves has been tapped to present at the Oscars on Feb. 24, Variety has learned.

She joins previously announced presenters Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson.

While it’s unclear which category Musgraves will announce, it stands to reason that it could be one of the two music awards — for best original song and best original score.

The Academy recently reversed its position on limiting original song performances to two, as it did on relegating cinematography, film editing, live action short, and makeup and hairstyling awards to commercial breaks. “All Academy Awards will be presented without edits, in our traditional format. We look forward to Oscar Sunday, February 24,” an Academy statement said on Feb. 15.

Elsewhere on the musical map, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic will perform during the “In Memoriam” segment, and “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” will be “performed by a surprise special guest,” the Academy announced.

The 91st Oscars will be held on Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Musgraves won a total fo four awards at the Feb. 10 Grammy Awards for her album “Golden Hour.”

