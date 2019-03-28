×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jay-Z to Be Honored at NAACP Image Awards

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jay-Z will receive the President’s Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service at the 50th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

“The President’s Award is an honor we carefully bestow upon an individual, maintaining its significance and commitment to recognizing excellence in service that directly affects our community,” NAACP president Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilizing his global platform to create everlasting change. There is no better time than now, as we celebrate our 50th year, to honor him with this award.”

Jay-Z, 49, has had a prolific career as both a musician and business mogul. He’s won 22 Grammy awards and has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. He is the president of Def Jam recordings and the co-owner of the global streaming service TIDAL.

The NAACP is honoring the artist due in part to his commitment to social activism.  His Shawn Carter Foundation helps socio-economically disadvantaged individuals in pursuit of higher education and The Reform Alliance, which he co-founded, seeks to reform the criminal justice system.

Past recipients of the President’s Award include Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and Muhammad Ali.

“[Jay-Z and Beyonce] have given us years and years of entertainment, I think its time for us to give them some applause,” awards producer Reggie Hedlund told Variety on Wednesday at a preview of the awards show.

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson will host Saturday’s awards. “Black Panther” leads with 13 nominations, including outstanding motion picture.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are also being honored tonight at the GLAAD Media Awards with the Vanguard Award.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Music

  • Tom Holkenborg Junkie XL

    Tom Holkenborg Launches Composer Program SCORE Academy

    Ahead of his keynote appearance at Synthplex in Los Angeles this weekend, composer Tom Holkenborg today announced the launch of SCORE Academy. In collaboration with ASCAP, the annual program offers a “full-contact curriculum,” conceived by Holkenborg, who also works under the Junkie XL moniker. Fields covered include scoring, sound design, mixing and production, music technology [...]

  • Dumbo Movie 2019

    Danny Elfman Broke His Cardinal Rule for 'Dumbo's' Bittersweet Score

    Composer Danny Elfman broke his cardinal rule for Disney’s remake of “Dumbo”: He wrote music ahead of time, long before shooting began and without even seeing a script. “Thinking about the idea of a baby elephant and his mother, and the two being torn apart, I just thought of something innocent and sweet and sad,” he [...]

  • DISNEY CHANNEL PRESENTS THE 2018 RADIO

    Kelly Clarkson Gets Pink With 'Broken & Beautiful,' Lead Anthem From 'UglyDolls'

    Kelly Clarkson already made a visit to a veritable island of misfit toys when she voiced the lead voice in the upcoming animated film “UglyDolls.” Now she’s going beyond the valley of the dolls and standing up for human girl power with “Broken & Beautiful,” the lead song from the soundtrack, which has no less [...]

  • Blueface Manager Jabs Joe Budden for

    Blueface Manager Jabs 'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Joe Budden for Hating on 'Thotiana'

    Blueface’s “Thotiana” might be a gigantic hit, but it’s also a divisive one. Although the L.A. rapper has co-signs from Cardi B, YG and French Montana, others in the music community have wondered aloud if he might be the worst thing to happen to rap. Count Joe Budden in that camp. On his “Joe Budden [...]

  • ASCAP Screen Awards Tap Pasek &

    ASCAP Screen Awards Tap Pasek & Paul, Pinar Toprak, Michael Giacchino for Honors

    The ASCAP Screen Music Awards has announced several honorees to be feted at a May 15 ceremony in Beverly Hills, with “Captain Marvel” composer Pinar Toprak, “Incredibles 2” scorer Michael Giacchino and the “Greatest Showman” songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul all slated for special trophies. Pasek and Paul, who are also best [...]

  • K-pop idol Seungri struggles his way

    K-Pop Crime Cartel Revealed as Korea’s Burning Sun Scandal Expands

    The “Burning Sun Gate” scandal is fast becoming one of the most complex – and most sordid — episodes in Korean entertainment history. So called because of the Burning Sun nightclub partially owned by the Bigbang K-pop star Seungri, the case has already focused on allegations of drug distribution, prostitution, and hidden camera footage. More [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad