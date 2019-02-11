×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brandi Carlile Goes Three for Three in Grammy Pre-Telecast; Lady Gaga, Kacey Musgaves, Childish Gambino Get Two Each

Jazz musician John Diversa also won three. Lady Gaga, Kacey Musgraves and Childish Gambino were among those getting two apiece.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brandi Carlile
CREDIT: Owen Sweeney/REX/Shutterstock

One of this year’s most nominated artists at the Grammys, Brandi Carlile, won all three of the awards she was up for in the pre-telecast ceremony Sunday afternoon. She was one of two performers to sweep three categories in the run-up to the prime-time telecast, the other being jazz musician John Daversa.

Among those winning two in the early proceedings: Kacey Musgraves, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Christian singer Lauren Dangle, pop-turned-gospel artist Tori Kelley.

Albums by Beck and St. Vincent also picked up two awards apiece, although the performers themselves only won one, since those projects’ other awards went for engineering and packaging, respectively.

How this augurs for the handful of trophies left to be given out on the CBS broadcast is hard to read. Carlile, Musgraves, Gaga and Gambino are all nominated in key categories yet to be awarded — and so far they’ve all won everything they were up for, something that won’t repeat when they face one another in categories like album, record and song of the year.

Greta Van Fleet, a rock band that’s up for best new artist later in the evening, got a good omen for their chances there when they were awarded best rock album. But the same could be said for fellow new artist nominee H.E.R., who won for best R&B performance, and Duo Lipa, who shared the award for best dance performance.

 

Popular on Variety

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

More Music

  • Chris Cornell

    Chris Cornell Wins Grammy Posthumously for Best Rock Performance

    Late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell has won a Grammy for his song “When Bad Does Good” from the eponymous, career-spanning box set released by Universal last year. It marks his third Grammy win. His children Toni and Christopher accepted the award. Cornell’s widow Vicky Cornell also attended the ceremony, like last year. Daughter Toni honored her dad earlier in the [...]

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Wins Grammys for 'Shallow,' 'Joanne'

    Lady Gaga is starting the night off strong with two Grammy wins before she even hits the red carpet. Prior to the actual awards ceremony, the “A Star Is Born” Oscar nominee took home two awards for song written for visual media with “Shallow” and best pop solo performance with “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re [...]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande, a No-Show, Wins First-Ever Grammy Award

    Ariana Grande, who is sitting out this year’s Grammy Awards following a disagreement with producers over which songs would be featured during her performance, has picked up her first ever Grammy, for best pop vocal album for “Sweetener.” The Recording Academy accepted the award on her behalf. Grande was up in a second category, for pop [...]

  • Dreamers Get Some Love at Grammys,

    Dreamers Get Some Stage Time at Grammys, After Playing on a 3x-Winning Big Band Album

    The children of immigrants known as Dreamers have gotten mentions in awards acceptance speeches in recent years, but rarely as actual participants in a winning project. John Daversa, who won all three Grammys he was nominated for on Sunday, brought up five Dreamers who played on his 2018 big band album “American Dreamers (Voices of Hope, [...]

  • Jimmy Carter

    Jimmy Carter Wins Grammy for Spoken Word Album

    Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, has won his second Grammy Award for spoken word album for his biography “Faith – A Journey For All.” This personal reflection considers how faith has sustained him throughout good times and bad, inviting readers to find it for themselves. At the age of 94, the [...]

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Grammy Awards Winners: The Complete List (Updating Live)

    The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are currently underway. Kendrick Lamar led the nominations with eight, for his work on the “Black Panther” soundtrack, which includes the track “All the Stars” with SZA. Drake followed with seven nods, while producer Boi-1da and Americana singer Brandi Carlile each nabbed six nominations. Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad