K-Pop Star Goo Hara Dead at 28

South Korean K-pop Girl Group Kara Members (l-r) Han Seung-yeon Jung Nicole Koo Ha-ra Park Gyuri Kang Jiyoung Dance During an Event Promoting Lg Electronics' New Smart Phone 'Optimus Bright' in Tokyo Japan 17 June 2011 After Debuted with Their First Album in 2007 in South Korea the Group Made Their Debut in Japan Three Years Later to Catch a Large Success in Japanese Audience Their Following Singles Ranked First in Japanese Charts Japan TokyoJapan South Korea Entertainment - Jun 2011
CREDIT: Franck Robichon/EPA/Shutterstock

K-pop star, Goo Hara was found dead on Sunday at her home in Seoul, South Korea. She was 28.

Goo, real name Goo Ha-ra, and also known under the single name Hara, was a former member of the five-part girl group Kara from 2008 to 2015. After that she launched a solo music career, and also accumulated a number of film and TV roles.

The cause of her death is currently unclear. The police have not yet made official report about her death, nor have they confirmed if Goo killed herself.

But it is known that she attempted to commit suicide in March this year after an ex-boyfriend attempted to blackmail her with threats of assault and the release a sex video. Amid the dispute, Goo’s agency terminated her contract.

In June, she signed a new contract with leading talent management agency Production Ogi in Japan, where Kara had enjoyed huge popularity. Under Ogi, Goo appeared on TV shows and major fashion events in Japan. She also released a solo Japanese single “Midnight Queen” on Nov. 13.

It is also known that she was one of the closest friends of the singer-actress Sulli, who killed herself in October. At the time, Goo said in tears that she was okay and would keep working even harder during her Instagram live session.

More to follow.

