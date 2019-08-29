×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

K-Pop Scandal: YG Pair Questioned by Police, Seungri Admits Some Charges

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
V.I (Seungri) from K-pop boy band BIGBANG, attends a press conference for upcoming sitcom 'YG Future Strategy Office'.YG Future Strategy Office press conference, Seoul, Korea - 01 Oct 2018The mcokumentary show is set to premiere on Netflix.
CREDIT: Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

Yang Hyun-suk, former head of YG Entertainment and producer behind some of the biggest K-pop stars such as Bigbang and Blackpink, has been charged with illegal gambling and violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act.

Yang and former Bigbang member Seungri are alleged to have colluded and taken illegal gambling at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas eleven times over the past five years. The police are investigating how the duo siphoned off money, known to amount to several millions of dollars, for gambling.

Police have obtained documents from YG Entertainment, in order to determine whether company money was embezzled and used by Yang and Seungri for gambling. Yang is also suspected of facilitating prostitution. The police did not offer comment, as they see it as an ongoing investigation.

Seungri was summoned on Wednesday, and spent the night with Seould Police, before being released on Thursday morning. “I will sincerely tell the truth at other investigations. I apologize once again that I have caused so much anxiety,” the fallen K-pop star told media.

According to local broadcaster MBC, the police questioned Seungri about his overseas gambling trips, and how he funded them. Seungri is known to have admitted most of the charges, except for the accusation of illegal foreign exchange dealing.

The K-pop industry’s most complicated scandal came to surface earlier this year, as Seungri’s night club in Gangnam was revealed to have been a hideout for illegal drug dealing, prostitution, rapes, and police corruption.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • V.I (Seungri) from K-pop boy band

    K-Pop Scandal: YG Pair Questioned by Police, Seungri Admits Some Charges

    Yang Hyun-suk, former head of YG Entertainment and producer behind some of the biggest K-pop stars such as Bigbang and Blackpink, has been charged with illegal gambling and violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act. Yang and former Bigbang member Seungri are alleged to have colluded and taken illegal gambling at the MGM Grand in [...]

  • Stevie Nicks attends the premiere of

    Kristen Foster, Head of Music at PMK-BNC, Exits Firm (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nearly a month after it was announced that entertainment agencies PMK-BNC and Rogers & Cowan are merging, Kristen Foster, PMK-BNC’s executive VP and head of the music department, is leaving the firm, Variety has learned. Foster started at PMK-BNC in 2007 in New York, moving to Los Angeles in 2011. Her roster has included Fleetwood [...]

  • Fyre Trustee Seeks Funds from Blink-182,

    Fyre Festival Trustee Seeks Funds From Blink-182, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski

    The trustee in the Fyre Festival bankruptcy case filed a series of lawsuits Wednesday seeking to claw back funds for investors in the doomed island concert. In one lawsuit, the trustee seeks the return of $500,000 that was paid to Blink-182, which was supposed to headline the event. The trustee also wants Kendall Jenner to [...]

  • Wu Tang An American Saga

    TV Review: 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'

    “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” a new series on Hulu assaying the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan as recollected by one of its members, joins a recent wave of art in which the subjects tell high-gloss versions of their own stories. Last year, “Bohemian Rhapsody” — a hagiographic look at the rise of the band Queen, [...]

  • Pusha T ‘Coming Home,’ Featuring Lauryn

    Pusha T Drops Second Song of the Week: ‘Coming Home,’ Featuring Lauryn Hill

    Pusha T is back with a vengeance, dropping his second song of the week today: This one is called “Coming Home,” features Lauryn Hill and was produced by Kanye West and Mike Dean. It follows “Sociopath,” which was also produced by West (although that was an outtake from last year’s “Daytona” album). In an interview with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad