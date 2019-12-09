×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

A.R. Rahman, Ken Kragen Go ‘Hand in Hand’ for Climate Change (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
AR Rahman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hands Across The World

Music industry veteran and humanitarian Ken Kragen, the driving force behind the “We Are The World” and “Hands Across America” campaigns, has joined hands with award-winning composer A.R. Rahman for a climate change initiative.

Kragen, a recipient of the 1985 United Nations Peace Medal for producing “We Are The World,” has teamed with immersive entertainment entrepreneur Neil Morgan for an augmented reality project, “Hands Around The World,” that will raise funds and awareness about climate change. The initiative, along with an AR app, will release on April 22, 2020, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

To complement the release of the app, Rahman and a team of international composers are creating a song called “Hand in Hand,” thematically reminiscent of “We Are the World.”

The smartphone app will allow people to download 3D volumetric captured celebrity holograms and take photos standing beside them holding their hands. They will then combine users’ photos with hundreds of millions of others to form a virtual selfie chain that will become the digital Hands Around the World. Users will be prompted to spread the word or make a donation towards ending climate change.

Several celebrities have already signed up to the cause, including David Oyelowo, Herbie Hancock, Lily Tomlin, Master P, and Sugar Ray Leonard. Travis Cloyd from Worldwide XR and Ravi Velhal, who co-produced Rahman’s VR project “Le Musk,” are executive producers.

“The mind of the human race is hard wired to seek higher ideals and wisdom. For that, the very first step is to protect that which holds us — planet earth,” Rahman told Variety. Kragen said: “It is easier to accomplish the impossible than the ordinary”.

“There are people that will deny climate change, but they can’t deny pollution,” Morgan added. “Our project intends to galvanize and unite people like never before, in a positive and fun way to help save the planet.”

More Music

  • AR Rahman

    A.R. Rahman, Ken Kragen Go 'Hand in Hand' for Climate Change (EXCLUSIVE)

    Music industry veteran and humanitarian Ken Kragen, the driving force behind the “We Are The World” and “Hands Across America” campaigns, has joined hands with award-winning composer A.R. Rahman for a climate change initiative. Kragen, a recipient of the 1985 United Nations Peace Medal for producing “We Are The World,” has teamed with immersive entertainment [...]

  • Juice Wrld Bonnaroo Music and Arts

    Juice Wrld: An Appreciation — Five Key Songs and Features Beyond 'Lucid Dreams'

    Moody emo-trap-pop hits such as “Lucid Dreams” are the tracks most associated with SoundCloud king Juice Wrld. But the 21-year-old Chicago rapper, who passed away Sunday morning after an apparent seizure, crafted a sizable, diverse catalog for his ever-so-shadowy lyrical mien, touching on depression, drugs, doom and death to go with his silt and silken [...]

  • Beyonce Knowles and Jay ZGlobal Citizen

    Beyonce Is Not Doing a Las Vegas Residency

    Beyonce is not doing a Las Vegas residency, her rep has confirmed to Variety. It’s “absolutely not true,” the rep stated. Rumors that Queen Bey would be hitting the strip began circulating Saturday after website LoveBScott posted a story citing “sources” that said she would announce the residency in the first half of 2020. The [...]

  • Ryan Seacrest and boy band BTSKIIS-FM

    Lizzo Talks Grammy Noms; BTS and Halsey Bring Down the House at Jingle Ball

    iHeartRadio took over the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night, bringing together a stellar lineup for its annual Jingle Ball that included Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Lizzo, Louis Tomlinson and Normani. It was a festive affair as concert-goers pulled up to the iconic venue to find it flooded [...]

  • 2019 Kennedy Center Honoree singer Linda

    Linda Ronstadt to Mike Pompeo: Stop 'Enabling' Donald Trump

    WASHINGTON, D.C. — Linda Ronstadt, one of this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees, had sharp words for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday night during a State Department reception for the Kennedy Center kudos. Ronstadt and Pompeo faced off in the U.S. State Department’s ornate diplomatic greeting rooms at the traditional event that precedes Sunday’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad