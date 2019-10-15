Sulli Death: K-Pop Industry Mourns Singer, Cancels Events

Concerts, promotional operations, and press events in Korea were cancelled Tuesday, following the sudden death on Monday of prominent singer-actress Sulli.

Sulli, real name Choi Jin-ri, was 25 when she was found dead at home near Seoul. Sulli’s manager said that Sulli, formerly part of girl group f(x), had recently suffered from depression. While no suicide note has been found, police said on Tuesday that they have discovered a journal in which Sulli had been writing.

All artists signed to the SM Entertainment label, which represented Sulli, cancelled or postponed events. Super M, a K-pop super group composed of members from other SM boy bands Shinee, EXO, and NCT, halted recording of its comeback show on Monday.

Other boy bands, Super Junior and NCT Dream also cancelled events. Tae-yeon, a Girls Generation member-turned-solo artist, put off the release of part of her studio album.

Broadcaster CJ E&M cancelled press events for its variety show “Somebody 2” and “Chicken Road” that were scheduled to take place Tuesday. Netflix also cancelled promotion of its Korean original comedy show “Park Na-rae: Glamour Warning.”

Artists from other labels also reacted: JYP Entertainment announced Tuesday that its boy bands Day6 and GOT7 will halt the release of their releases this week. Source Music’s GFRIEND members cancelled their appearances at the Seoul Fashion Week.

Media commentary in the 24 hours since her death has once again focused on the issue of cyber bullying in the Korean entertainment scene. In conservative Korea, Sulli sometimes attracted controversy with her dating and clothing choices and outspoken comments on feminism.

Artists and celebrities took to Twitter and Instagram to express their condolences and point the finger at online critics. “A girl that was beautiful and cheerful. I hope the world becomes more generous to people,” former KARA member Park Gyuri said on Instagram.

“Another precious life has departed. Bullies are cowardly, faceless murderers,” veteran actor Shin Hyun-joon (“Bad Guys Always Die”) wrote on Instagram.