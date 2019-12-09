×
Golden Globes: Taylor Swift and Beyonce Land Best Original Song Nominations

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globes were announced early Monday morning, revealing that three of the biggest names in music will compete for best original song.

Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Elton John all earned nominations. Even though “Cats” did screen in time for HFPA members and was supposedly received well by voters, Swift landed its only nomination for “Beautiful Ghosts.” Beyonce’s “Spirit” from “The Lion King” also scored a nomination, and John’s “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” was nominated.

“Into The Unknown” from “Frozen 2,” written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, also received a nod. The couple was previously nominated for “Remember Me” and “Let It Go,” but have yet to win with the HFPA. It’s worth noting that Robert Lopez is the youngest person to EGOT (receiving an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) and is the only person to win all of the awards more than once.

A surprise miss in the original song arena was Diane Warren’s “I’m Standing With You.” Perhaps not so much a surprise was Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up” from “Harriet.” Erivo earned a second nomination in the best actress drama category for playing the title role in the biopic.

In the original score category, cousins Thomas Newman and Randy Newman will face off for their musical compositions, as “1917” and “Marriage Story” both earned nominations. Hildur Guðnadóttir becomes the first woman to earn a solo nomination in the category for “Joker.” Meanwhile, Alexandre Desplat is a returning nominee for his “Little Women” score.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was Daniel Pemberton’s “Motherless Brooklyn.” Missing in the category were Alan Silvestri’s score for “Avengers: Endgame” and Michael Giachinno’s score for “Jojo Rabbit.” The score to “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” by John Williams was not eligible, as the film did not screen for HFPA members in time.

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)
Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)
Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)
Thomas Newman (“1917”)
Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)
“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen 2”)
“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)
“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

  Taylor Swift Beyonce

