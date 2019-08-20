Justin Roiland Scores Sherman Oaks Estate

An estate in Los Angeles’San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, sold by high-powered music executive Zach Katz, was snapped up by a mysterious trust for a bit more than $3.7 million — and an always-in-the-know real estate snitch swears the new owner is 2018 Emmy winning “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland. Tax records indicate Katz, a former president of BMG now partnered on an investment venture with talent manager and media entrepreneur Scooter Braun, acquired the not quite half-acre spread in 2010 for close to $2.3 million and first put the property up for sale more than a year ago with an in-hindsight too rosy ask of almost $4.5 million.

Set securely behind a high wall and imposing gates at the head of a horseshoe drive shaded by graceful sycamore trees, the stone-faced traditional measures in at close to 8,000 square feet with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A double-height foyer leads to a double-height sitting room and a more cozily proportioned formal living room. The oversize dining room shares a walk-in wet bar with a family room that spills out to the backyard through a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows and glass doors. Graphically rendered in black and white with marble floor tiles and shimmering stainless steel accents, the kitchen is configured around a large island with an octagonal dining nook lined with built-in banquettes. Down in the basement, there’s a fitness suite and an eight-seat home theater with 110-inch screen. The grassy backyard offers a vast stone terrace with built-in barbecue. Beyond the swimming pool, there’s a small cottage with bath.

The property was listed with Dennis Chernov at Keller Williams; the buyer was repped by Carl Izbicki at RE/MAX Estate Properties.