×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

West End Review: ‘Touching the Void’

Tom Morris’ production is, in every sense of the phrase, a truly remarkable suspension of disbelief.

By

David's Most Recent Stories

View All
Touching the Void review
CREDIT: Michael Wharley
With:
Fiona Hampton, Patrick McNamee, Josh Williams, Angus Yellowlees.

2 hours 20 minutes

It shouldn’t work. Attempting to make effective theatre out of scaling a mountain, facing disaster thousands of feet up in the freezing cold and enduring a drawn-out facedown with death is surely a preposterous idea. Yet that is exactly what playwright David Grieg and director Tom Morris and his ideally meshed creative team have done. And against all the odds, “Touching the Void” isn’t merely effective, it’s enthralling.

We’re in a pub in the late eighties at the wake for climber Joe Simpson, but his stroppy sister Sarah (Fiona Hampton) isn’t so much upset as furious. “At least he died doing something he loved,” she announces, before blinking and adding, “but that’s bullshit.”

As opening gambits go, it’s arresting, not least because as the vast majority of audiences will know, the bit about him dying is flagrantly untrue. Grieg’s play, after all, is based on Simpson’s celebrated book — and the highly regarded 2003 docudrama of the same name — about surviving his climb of the Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes.

Sarah wants to know what happened. How and where did he die or, rather, is he really dead? And there, conveniently, are the two people who think they know the answers: Joe’s fellow climber Simon (Angus Yellowlees) and the hapless, happy-go-lucky hippyish Richard (Patrick McNamee), who the other two met en route and who looked after base camp for them while the climbers set off on their perilous journey.

Physically and aurally stylized segues between her questions and the men’s answers indicate that we are not in a naturalistic world — a suggestion made clear at the top of the second act. Gradually, we sense that these expository scenes are Joe’s hallucination as he lies alone in cold, sharp agony with a broken leg at the bottom of an ice cave.

The eschewing of naturalism is the key to the production’s grip and success. To explain the lure of climbing to fiercely skeptical Sarah, Simon and Richard commandeer the pub’s chairs, tables and ropes for what becomes, in every sense of the phrase, a truly remarkable suspension of disbelief, thanks to the brazen inventiveness of Morris’ production.

As Sarah strains and hauls herself up the tables and up to the top of the proscenium arch — which is far less prosaic than it sounds — you sense the audience becoming complicit in the physical storytelling and willing themselves to join Sarah in imagining the world being conjured up before us. Although tonally very different, it is stylistically similar to the act of imagination induced by “War Horse,” the show that Tom Morris co-directed with Marianne Elliot.

From there, the ever-increasing dynamism of the staging builds through the first act, as the climbers clamber, hang, slip and slide across Ti Green’s abstracted yet thrillingly suggestive set, a hung, cloth-patched metal sculpture slowly twisting and turning in Chris Davey’s hard, piercing lighting. Together with Jon Nicholl’s music and atmospheric aural landscape – not to mention the dexterity and dedication of the actors working with movement director Sasha Milavic Davies – the sense of jeopardy is overwhelming, with Joe and Simon at breaking point, 19,000 feet in the air. It sends the audience away at intermission both exhilarated and agog over what will happen next.

The second half springs fewer visual surprises but makes up for it by pushing harder on the metaphysics as Grieg’s script cleaves to and teases out Simpson’s thought processes as he struggles in absolute extremis. Long before the end, it is evident that the play is far less about climbing than it is a questioning of and testament to human endurance and survival.

Popular on Variety

West End Review: 'Touching the Void'

Duke of York's Theatre; 640 seats; £65 ($84) top. Opened, reviewed Nov. 14, 2019. Running time: TWO HOURS, 20 MIN.

Production: A Fiery Angel and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions presentation of the Bristol Old Vic, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Royal and Derngate Northampton and Fuel production of a play in two acts by David Grieg, based on the book by Joe Simpson.

Creative: Directed by Tom Morris. Sets & costumes, Ti Green; lighting, Chris Davey; music and sound, Jon Nicholls; movement, Sasha Milavic Davies; production stage manager, Ben Delfont.

Cast: Fiona Hampton, Patrick McNamee, Josh Williams, Angus Yellowlees.

More Legit

  • Touching the Void review

    West End Review: 'Touching the Void'

    It shouldn’t work. Attempting to make effective theatre out of scaling a mountain, facing disaster thousands of feet up in the freezing cold and enduring a drawn-out facedown with death is surely a preposterous idea. Yet that is exactly what playwright David Grieg and director Tom Morris and his ideally meshed creative team have done. [...]

  • Hangmen review play

    Martin McDonagh’s 'Hangmen' Coming to Broadway in 2020

    Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen” will debut on Broadway this spring, the latest in a line of West End transfers to the Great White Way this year. The play, which focuses on the second-best executioner in Britain dealing with his government’s decision to abolish his favorite form of doing away with prisoners, will begin performances on Feb. [...]

  • The Inheritance review

    Broadway Review: 'The Inheritance'

    The real hero of “The Inheritance,” Matthew Lopez’s thoughtful, moving and painfully funny play, is E.M. Forster, the celebrated English author of “Howards End,” “A Room with a View,” “A Passage to India,” and “Maurice,” that last a gay-themed novel published after his death in 1970. It’s quite the literary thrill to find the great [...]

  • Stephen Sondheim's 'Follies' in the Works

    Stephen Sondheim's 'Follies' in the Works as a Movie From Heyday, BBC Films

    David Heyman’s Heyday Films, whose credits include “Gravity,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story” and the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises, and BBC Films have secured the film rights to Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s musical “Follies.” “Follies” will be adapted for the screen and directed by Dominic Cooke, a four-time Olivier [...]

  • Tina Turner The Musical

    How 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' Tells the Icon's Traumatic Story

    It wasn’t the response Tali Pelman had hoped to receive. The group creative managing director of Stage Entertainment had traveled to Küsnacht, Switzerland, with one goal in mind: Convince Tina Turner that her life could be the stuff of a successful stage musical. “We walked in the door,” Pelman remembers. “Tina was already there, and she greeted [...]

  • Ben McKenzie

    'Gotham' Star Ben McKenzie to Make Broadway Debut in 'Grand Horizons'

    “Gotham” star Ben McKenzie will make his Broadway debut in Bess Wohl’s “Grand Horizons.” He joins a cast that includes Oscar nominees Jane Alexander (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “The Great White Hope”) and James Cromwell (“Babe,” “L.A. Confidential”). The show has a strictly limited 10-week run and begins previews on Dec. 23, 2019, before officially opening [...]

  • The Great Society review

    Listen: Brian Cox on 'Succession,' Shakespeare, and the Crisis We're In

    Brian Cox is having a pop-culture moment with “Succession,” the buzzy HBO series in which he stars. But he’s also an accomplished theater actor with plenty of experience doing Shakespeare — and it serves him well in both “Succession” and in his current Broadway show, “The Great Society.” Listen to this week’s podcast below: Cox [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad