×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Broadway Review: ‘Tootsie’

Hold onto your girdles, girls -- Broadway has a hit.

By

Theater Critic

Marilyn's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tootsie review
CREDIT: Julieta Cervantes
With:
Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, Andy Grotelueschen, Michael McGrath, John Behlmann, Reg Rogers, Julie Halston, et al.

2 hours 30 minutes

The new Broadway adaptation of “Tootsie” is old-fashioned and proud of it — and it’s a surefire crowd-pleaser, in this musical spin on the 1982 film comedy with Santino Fontana in the Dustin Hoffmann role.

Robert Horn (book) and Tony-winner David Yazbek (score) have a high old time poking fun at theatrical rituals — the mortifying auditions, the grueling rehearsals, the agonizing openings, the backstage heartbreak — in this affectionate sendup of a Broadway musical (replacing the movie’s soap opera setting) and its uniquely unlikely star. Director Scott Ellis leaves nothing and no one unscathed in staging this satire of a Broadway-bound musical called “Juliet’s Nurse.” From the gaudy Renaissance costumes (by William Ivey Long) to the over-the-top choreography (from Denis Jones), the creatives nail it.

The comic kicker is that we’re observing this theatrical folly from the perspective of the leading lady, Dorothy Michaels, who happens to be a man played by Broadway favorite Fontana (“Cinderella,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”). Out of drag, Dorothy is really Michael Dorsey (also played by the immensely appealing Fontana), a notoriously difficult actor who can’t get a job until he accesses his inner female and becomes irresistible to everyone.

More Reviews

This sweetly insane show opens with a modest opening number (“Opening Number”) about Michael’s many failed efforts to get cast in a show. That’s nothing new for this actor, except that it’s his 40th birthday and he feels Time’s winged chariot running over his toes. Just to rub it in, his best friend, Jeff (Andy Grotelueschen, rocking the physical comedy), reminds him of the ambitious To-Do List he swore to accomplish before he turned forty.

Michael isn’t the only would-be actor suffering from chronic unemployment and professional despair. In her heartfelt confessional number “What’s Gonna Happen,” his friend Sandy Lester (sassy Sarah Stiles) shares her own nightmares about blowing auditions. Even as the melody evaporates into space, the clever lyrics (“All I’ll see are judges / And they’ll all look like Scalia”) crack you up.

That’s the mixed blessing of Yazbek’s score: the lyrics are so smart, the music can’t always catch up with them. Even a time-honored sentiment like a declaration of love for Dorothy — “She’s so friggin’ sexy / And so friggin’ smart / She’s made me an actor / She’s built like a tractor” — turns musical tradition on its head.

Michael’s fortunes change after he gets the bright idea of dressing in drag and auditioning as “Dorothy Michaels.” Although Long’s ladylike dresses make Dorothy look like a linebacker, nobody seems to notice, and — Bingo! She gets cast as the lead in “Juliet’s Nurse.” (Well, boyish Dustin Hoffman didn’t exactly look like Miss America, either.)

Ecstatic with success, Dorothy bursts into “I Won’t Let You Down,” an anthem that builds and builds as Donald Holder’s lighting design gets hotter and hotter — so hilariously over-the-top hot, that David Rockwell’s scenery threatens to burst into flames. Fontana delivers the song with tongue-in-cheek respect for the sincerity of Dorothy’s feelings, but we who recognize the convention of big-belt anthems don’t quite know whether to laugh or cry or salute the satiric ingenuity of Andrea Grody’s vocal arrangements.

Lilli Cooper (“SpongeBob SquarePants”), a real talent, plays Julie Nichols, the lovely actress cast as Juliet. Instantly smitten, Michael can’t believe his luck. As a guy, he wouldn’t have a chance with her, but as Dorothy, they become best friends. Here, the book takes a major leap in having Michael’s consciousness raised, not only by loving Julie, but from his own eye-opening experiences as a woman. “I am Dorothy,” he realizes. “Dorothy is me. It’s coming out of me. I’m experiencing these things.”

The story holds no surprises for anyone who’s seen the movie, but Horn sprinkles the show’s book with clever one-liners. When Jeff meets Dorothy for the first time, he declares her “Faye Dunaway as a gym coach.” And when Michael, in costume as Dorothy, asks Jeff if he looks “heavy,” Jeff diplomatically replies: “You look difficult to abduct.”

Well-cast character actors demonstrate their bankable skills at character acting. John Behlmann earns every giggle as Max Van Horn, a handsome hunk without an acting bone in his manly body. Cast as Romeo’s brother (don’t ask) in the star-crossed stage musical, he never misses a chance to strip. “Taking the shirt off was my idea,” says Max, the winner of that popular TV show “Race to Bachelor Island.” “It’s what they’re coming for.”

Julie Halston, ever droll, makes a personal splash as Rita Marshall, the lead producer who has $12 million in “Juliet’s Nurse.” (“None of it mine,” she wants you to know.) Reg Rogers couldn’t be funnier as Ron Carlisle, the director of this turkey. His choreographic contribution to “Juliet’s Nurse” is sheer genius. “Accentuated movements, people! Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce. Five, six, seven, eight! Fosse Fosse! Fosse Fosse!“ (How did choreographer Jones get through this without busting a gut?)

Each of the songs in the stage musical can make you choke with laughter. The entire company joins Julie in singing Juliet’s show-stopping number: “I’m Alive,” with such deathless lyrics as: “Don’t hold your nose / I won’t decompose / I smell like a rose / I’m alive.”  Kudos to the whole company for keeping a collective straight face.

Once he starts looking at the world through Dorothy’s eyes, Michael has a life-changing epiphany. “You know what?” he says to Jeff, “Women listen to each other.” With recognition comes understanding — and purpose. “I have something to say to other women like me who feel invisible,” says Michael, forgetting for the moment that he isn’t actually a woman. No matter. Any man who has walked in a woman’s girdle — shared her triumphs, felt her humiliations, borrowed her wigs — is an honorary member of the tribe.

Broadway Review: 'Tootsie'

Marquis Theater; 1602 seats; $169 top. Opened April 23, 2019. Reviewed April 18. Running time: TWO HOURS, 30 MIN.

Production: Production: A presentation by Scott Sanders, Carol Fineman, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Columbia Live Stage, Sally Horchow, James L. Nederlander, Benjamin Lowy, Cindy & Jay Gutterman / Marlene & Gary Cohen, Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Robert Greenblatt, Stephanie P. McClelland, Candy Spelling, Jam Theatricals, Roy Furman, Michael Harrison / David Ian, Jamie DeRoy Catherine Adler / Wendy Federman / Heni Koenigsberg, JAA Productions / Stella LaRue / Silva Theatrical Group, Toho Co Ltd.,  Jonathan Littman, Peter May, Janet & Marvin Rosen, Seriff Productions, Iris Smith, Bob Boyett, Thomas L. Miller, Larry J. Kroll / Douglas L. Meyer, Victoria Lang / Scott Mauro, Brunish / Caiola / Fuld Jr. / Epic Theatricals, Ted Liebowitz / Lassen Blume Baldwin, The John Gore Organization, Ronald Frankel, Char-Park Productions, Chris & Ashlee Clarke, Fakston Productions, The Woodland Hills Broadway Group, 2JS & an A., Inc., Tom McGrath / 42nd.Club, Drew Hodges & Peter Kukielski, Jim Fantaci, Frederike & Bill Hecht, Brad Lamm, and Independent Presenters Network, of a musical in two acts with music & lyrics by David Yazbek and book by Robert Horn, based on the story by Don McGuire & Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures motion picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman.

Crew: Directed by Scott Ellis. Choreographed by Denis Jones. Music director, Andrea Grody. Sets, David Rockwell; costumes, William Ivey Long; lighting, Donald Holder; sound, Brian Ronan; hair & wigs, Paul Huntley; makeup, Angelina Avallone; production stage manager, Scott Taylor Rollison.

Cast: Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, Andy Grotelueschen, Michael McGrath, John Behlmann, Reg Rogers, Julie Halston, et al.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Music

  • Tootsie review

    Broadway Review: 'Tootsie'

    The new Broadway adaptation of “Tootsie” is old-fashioned and proud of it — and it’s a surefire crowd-pleaser, in this musical spin on the 1982 film comedy with Santino Fontana in the Dustin Hoffmann role. Robert Horn (book) and Tony-winner David Yazbek (score) have a high old time poking fun at theatrical rituals — the [...]

  • Us Musician Michael Franti Performs on

    Michael Franti Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Position Music

    Michael Franti has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Position Music to maximize opportunities for his new music in film, television, advertising and gaming outlets. The singer and songwriter, best known for the 2010 hit “The Sound of Sunshine,” also moonlights as a poet and filmmaker and is known to promote social causes and humanitarian [...]

  • Billie Eilish Coachella Day 2

    Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper, Post Malone to Headline Life Is Beautiful Festival

    Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper, Post Malone and the Black Keys are a few of the more than 70 artists set to perform at the seventh annual Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, which takes place from Sept. 20-22. Following sold-out shows for the last two years, the rapidly growing festival brings several musicians hot [...]

  • Britney Spears Musical

    Britney Spears Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time's' Film Rights Land at Sony

    Sony Pictures has won screen rights to the Broadway-bound “Once Upon a One More Time,” a fairy tale featuring classic songs from Britney Spears, sources have confirmed to Variety. John Davis’ Davis Entertainment will produce the film along with Spears and her manager, Larry Rudolph. Neither a writer nor a director has yet been attached. [...]

  • NSYNC

    Is *NSYNC Planning a Reunion Without Justin Timberlake? 'There Are Offers'

    It’s a legitimate question. Following the surprise appearance of *NSYNC members Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick with Ariana Grande at the Coachella music festival on April 15, could the group stage a comeback play without Justin Timberlake? The foursome took to the stage deep into Grande’s song “Break Up With Your [...]

  • Linda Perry poses for a portrait

    Linda Perry Named as Honoree for Grammy Museum Benefit

    Linda Perry, who was nominated at the most recent Grammy Awards as producer of the year, isn’t finished with her 2019 Grammy-related honors. She’ll be the subject of a tribute concert as part of a Grammy Museum benefit gala being held in her honor in downtown Los Angeles June 29. The event is being dubbed [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Brothers Accused of Jussie Smollett Attack Sue His Attorneys for Defamation

    The two brothers who allegedly participated in a staged hate attack on Jussie Smollett have filed a defamation suit against Smollett’s lawyers, accusing the attorneys of smearing their reputations in a bid to salvage Smollett’s image. Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo filed suit in federal court in Illinois on Tuesday. The suit alleges that Smollett’s attorneys [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad