×

Off Broadway Review: ‘The Wrong Man’

By

Theater Critic

Marilyn's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Wrong Man review
CREDIT: Matthew Murphy
With:
Joshua Henry, Ciara Renee, Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Libby Lloyd, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong, Ryan Vasquez.

1 hour 30 minutes

Credit songwriter Ross Golan for the seamless quality of “The Wrong Man,” his mesmerizing musical about a good man who deserves a good life but seems to attract nothing but bad luck. The show’s inventive book, music, and lyrics were all penned by this multi-hyphenate talent who was named 2016 BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year for composing such tunes as Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” and Selena Gomez’s “Same Old Love.”

Here, Golan has written an intimate life study of a nice guy named Duran, played by the electrifying Joshua Henry of “Carousel” and “The Scottsboro Boys.” Duran lives in Reno, Nevada, and in the haunting opening song (“The Wrong Man”) takes “an existential dive” into the depths of his soul, revealing a bad case of imposter syndrome and low self-esteem.

Prodded by an ensemble of highly acrobatic, if at times annoyingly intrusive, singer-dancers (choreographed by Travis Wall), Duran mourns a lost relationship (“What Happens Here”) that for a while gave meaning to his otherwise undistinguished life.  In the same stream-of-consciousness vein, he wonders in “Sees Me for Me” if he’ll ever find a person who will love him for himself.

His despairing prayer is heard by Mariana, who takes it upon herself to mend Duran’s broken heart. As played — and dramatically sung — by the scintillating Ciara Renée (Hawkgirl in “Legends of Tomorrow”), Mariana is smart, good-hearted and incredibly sexy. Duran woos this gorgeous creature with a passionate if unsubtle song called “Take Off Your Clothes.”

Throughout the musical, Golan’s lyrics are just as direct and unadorned, but always painfully honest — and from time to time, those raw feelings hold their tongues and let intelligent thought have a say. The songs have unmistakable power, and with Henry and Renee embracing their fated roles, they also have palpable sincerity.

The rap-inflected pop score is sung through, which smoothly integrates the music with Duran’s introspective monologues. Arranger-orchestrator Alex Lacamoire executed that same feat in “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” to establish a similar sense of theatrical unity. Rachel Hauck’s set, Nevin Steinberg’s soundscape and especially Betsy Adams’ mood-reflecting lighting make their own contributions to the exquisite harmony of this unusual show.

Thomas Kail’s intimate direction is further enhanced by the physical staging of the show, with bleachers of spectators stacked on either side of the stage. The back wall provides a dedicated spot for the musicians, a phenomenal group composed of Taylor Peckham (conductor / keyboard), Dillon Kondor (guitar), Vin Landolfi (guitar), Alex Eckhardt (a killer on bass), and Jamie Eblen (a dynamo on drums).

Think of this one as immersive theater with great music.

Off Broadway Review: 'The Wrong Man'

Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space; 245 seats; $86 top. Opened Oct. 9, 2019. Reviewed Oct. 3. Running time: ONE HOUR, 30 MIN.

Production: A production by MCC Theater of a musical in one act with book, music & lyrics by Ross Golan.

Crew: Directed by Thomas Kail. Choreography by Travis Wall. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. Sets, Rachel Hauck; costumes, Jennifer Moeller & Kristin Isola; lighting, Betsy Adams; sound, Nevin Steinberg; production stage manager, Jason Pacella.

Cast: Joshua Henry, Ciara Renee, Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Libby Lloyd, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong, Ryan Vasquez.

More Music

  • The Wrong Man review

    Off Broadway Review: 'The Wrong Man'

    Credit songwriter Ross Golan for the seamless quality of “The Wrong Man,” his mesmerizing musical about a good man who deserves a good life but seems to attract nothing but bad luck. The show’s inventive book, music, and lyrics were all penned by this multi-hyphenate talent who was named 2016 BMI Pop Songwriter of the [...]

  • Power of Women recognizes the female

    Power of Women: The Music Executives Moving the Needle in 2019

    The outgoing president of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, will forever be remembered by his declaration that “women need to step up.” And ascend they did: From female artists who dominated the airwaves and streaming charts (Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Lady Gaga, just to name a few) to execs (Epic Records’ Sylvia Rhone, Sony Pictures’ [...]

  • Billie Eilish takes part in an

    Billie Eilish's American Arena Tour Is an Immediate Sellout

    Here’s another use for the word “duh,” outside of its repeated inclusion in Billie Eilish’s hit single, “Bad Guy”: There’s not a ticket left for her first American arena tour — surprising no one. That’s the case for most of her 2020 shows in the rest of the world, too. Pollstar reports that a half-million [...]

  • SXSW logo

    SXSW's Impact on Austin Economy Totals a Record $356 Million, Study Shows

    In the entirety of its 33-year history, South by Southwest’s 2019 event had the greatest economic impact on businesses and residents in Austin, Texas, according to an analysis prepared by Greyhill Advisors in conjunction with SXSW. The study showed that this year’s conference brought $355.9 million of revenue into the Austin economy.  “SXSW is a [...]

  • Kristin Chenoweth Broadway

    Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Write a Broadway Musical

    Kristin Chenoweth doesn’t just want to star in Broadway musicals. She’s thinking about writing one, too. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “I think about it a lot,” Chenoweth said on the latest episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast. “I want someone to collaborate with me on a story I have, and it would be [...]

  • RHYTHM AND FLOW Cardi B Chance

    Netflix Experiments in Music Competition Genre With Cardi B's 'Rhythm + Flow'

    It’s no secret. Netflix has what a lot of the broadcast networks want: creative freedom, no censorship and a seemingly endless pool of money for talent. But what the streaming giant has not had is a music competition series — until now. With hits like “The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent,” “American Idol” and “The Masked [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad