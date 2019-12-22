×

‘Snowflake’: London Theater Review

Mike Bartlett’s compassionate, affecting generation-gap drama is political without being issue-based.

By

David's Most Recent Stories

View All
Snowflake review
CREDIT: Manuel Harlan
With:
Elliott Levey, Amber James, Ellen Robertson.

1 hour 45 minutes

Mike Bartlett — one of the U.K.’s busiest scribes with TV series to his name including “Doctor Foster – A Woman Scorned,” “Press,” and “Sticks and Stones” — has not forsaken theater where he began. He cemented his reputation in London and on Broadway with his royal-roasting “King Charles III” but he’s at his best on smaller, tauter canvases, with small-cast plays such as “Cock.” After a regional tryout last year, his latest, “Snowflake,” now at the Kiln Theatre in London, joins the latter group. A Christmas drama with a difference, it’s startlingly relatable for anyone who has had parents.

Forty-eight-year-old Andy (Elliot Levey) is waiting for his grown-up daughter to turn up. That’s fairly standard parental activity, but in this case the wait has been particularly long: Three years, to be precise, since Maya walked out on him, her widowed father, and since which time there has been no contact but Alan’s unanswered phone messages. Now they’re due to meet this Christmas Eve on neutral territory, a tired, local church hall which he has covered with homecoming decorations.

“Christmas… That’s when they say people come home…” he says, in an attempt to buoy himself. But as he talks his way through the waiting, we begin to realize that not only might Maya (Ellen Robertson) not be coming, but that Andy is an unreliable narrator of his own feelings. He has precise memories of what he believes happened, but his perspective on his behavior is partial is every sense.

Popular on Variety

In fact, virtually the entire first act is a monologue in which Andy argues with himself. He provides the necessary exposition, cunningly constructed by Bartlett as a private war between self-recrimination and denial. Those twin states create tension that is ideally balanced thanks to the remarkable clarity of Levey’s relaxed, affectingly unsentimental performance of a man who is anything but relaxed.

And then, suddenly, the door opens. Expectations rocket — this is a drama predicated on hope — but immediately we discover that it’s not Maya. Curtain.

The increasingly engrossing second half unravels everything we’ve heard, as a 25-year-old stranger Natalie (nicely self-satisfied Amber James) randomly, then intently, interrogates Andy, who gradually gives way. Rather than dismissing her fixed ideology as the typical folly of her generation, he begins to listen.

Although we discover the springboard for Maya’s vanishing was the Brexit vote, Bartlett is scarcely interested in the issues for and against. Mercifully, his focus is the wider, wholly contemporary inability of people on differing sides of a debate even to countenance hearing one another, let alone actually listening. That, and the younger generations’s readiness to take offense and assume victimhood.

But just as the chill of their generational antipathy begins to thaw, Andy smells a rat which reveals a further plot twist that turns everything on its head. The contrivance in the writing is undeniable, but audiences forgive it because of the authenticity of the emotions that the passionate third act properly earns. Confrontations are fired up with plausibly deep-seated anger and Alan, to the consternation of everyone onstage and the painful pleasure of the audience, consistently says the wrong things. The effect is equally funny and agonizing.

The awkward construction is more than covered by the deftness of Clare Lizzimore’s beautifully paced direction. She ensures that Bartlett’s dialogue, especially in the outbreaks of rage, feel fully lived-in. All three performances are perfectly mapped on to their characters and their individual difficulties with themselves.

Best of all, Bartlett ultimately challenges the all-too-easy leaning towards disaffection and dystopia. Neatly flirting with but skirting holiday-season sentimentality, “Snowflake” uses Christmas to consider, of all unfashionable things, the importance of kindness. To do so within a small-‘p’ political drama is no mean feat.

'Snowflake': London Theater Review

Kiln Theatre, London; 292 seats; £32.50 ($42.50) top. Opened Dec. 16, 2019. Reviewed Dec. 18. Closes January 25, 2020. Running time: 1 HOUR, 45 MIN.

Production: A Kiln Theatre and Fictional Company presentation of a play in two acts by Mike Bartlett.

Creative: Directed by Clare Lizzimore; sets and costumes, Jeremy Herbert; lighting, Jessica Hung Han Yun; sound, Elena Peña; production stage manager, Laura Flowers.

Cast: Elliott Levey, Amber James, Ellen Robertson.

More Legit

  • Snowflake review

    'Snowflake': London Theater Review

    Mike Bartlett — one of the U.K.’s busiest scribes with TV series to his name including “Doctor Foster – A Woman Scorned,” “Press,” and “Sticks and Stones” — has not forsaken theater where he began. He cemented his reputation in London and on Broadway with his royal-roasting “King Charles III” but he’s at his best [...]

  • Cameron Dallas

    Cameron Dallas to Make Broadway Debut in 'Mean Girls' Musical

    Social-media star Cameron Dallas is heading to the New York City’s Great White Way. Dallas will make his Broadway debut when he joins the cast of the “Mean Girls” musical in the role of Aaron Samuels. He will play a four-week run starting Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the August Wilson Theatre in Times Square. The [...]

  • Cats Tom Hooper

    Listen: Director Tom Hooper Explains the Surreal Spectacle of 'Cats'

    People have been talking about how “Cats” looks since its first trailer was released over the summer. With the film now heading toward its Dec. 20 release, director Tom Hooper appeared on the new episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast, to reveal the logic behind the movie’s visuals. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “I [...]

  • Justin Arnold to Star in 'Dogfight'

    Justin Arnold to Star in 'Dogfight' Musical in Los Angeles

    Justin Arnold has been cast in “Dogfight,” a musical opening in Los Angeles in May 2020. Paige Mobley will direct “Dogfight,” adapted from the 1991 film starring River Phoenix. The story follows three Marines on their last night of debaucherous antics, until Corporal Eddie Birdlace encounters a waitress named Rose who teaches the Marine to [...]

  • Lungs review

    Claire Foy, Matt Smith Taking 'Lungs' to New York Stage

    Claire Foy and Matt Smith are bringing their royal act to Brooklyn. The two stars of “The Crown” may have aged out of their roles as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, having been replaced on the most recent season by Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies. But that’s not stopping the pair from reuniting on stage [...]

  • Sing Street review

    'Sing Street': Theater Review

    In the new musical “Sing Street,” now premiering at New York Theatre Workshop, Ireland is no country for young people — at least not in 1981, with the economy in freefall. “If there’s no work, if we can’t make a living here in our own country, like we have to go,” explains one emigrant headed, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad