×

London Theater Review: ‘Present Laughter’ Starring Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott is magnificent as Noel Coward's shimmering comedy comes out of the closet.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Present Laughter review
CREDIT: Manuel Harlan
With:
Kitty Archer, Enzo Cilenti, Joshua Hill, Abdul Salis, Liza Sadovy, Andrew Scott, Luke Thallon, Sophie Thompson, Suzie Toase, Indira Varma.

2 hours 45 minutes

Noel Coward’s plays are coming out of the closet. The ménage-a-trois in “Design for Living” — Gilda, Otto and Leo, the original “thruple” — have long stopped masquerading as the best of friends. Now “Present Laughter” gets its turn. With a single, seismic gender-switch, so that aging actor Garry Essendine (Andrew Scott) hops into bed with his agent’s husband, director Matthew Warchus makes explicit something Coward could only imply — and the results are revelatory.

Essendine is, usually, a thoroughbred cad and a ham: a conceited old-school actor-manager lording over a small team of long-suffering assistants and associates while staving off the agonies of aging with a string of meaningless one-night stands. Protective of his bohemian crew, he is also predatory, lofty and, underneath it all, deeply alone. Here, in Scott’s virtuosic turn, he becomes much more besides — bisexual, yes, but more than that: queer.

More Reviews

Scott’s Essendine remains ridiculous — vain as a prize peacock, with paper-thin skin — but he’s heartbreaking too. He flutters his fingers when reciting the Romantics, as if spinning Shelley’s words out of thin air, and he’s forever pushing his hair back to keep his thinning crown concealed. He is, as he admits, a “lost boy,” first seen emerging from too-little sleep in the remnants of Neverland-themed fancy dress, and he’s reliant on the adults in his employ.

The irony is that, determined to live in the moment, whizzing between parties and partners, the middle-aged actor becomes stuck in his own French farce, keeping plates spinning and solving problems to keep his life’s show on the road. As he bundles Kitty Archer’s pushy, posh actress into one spare room and Luke Thallon’s enraptured young playwright into another, Scott ends up turning circles as if chasing his own tail. It’s as if in seeking constant novelty, Garry’s stuck on repeat and, the second he stops, it all falls apart. Not for nothing does Coward start each act the morning after the night before.

Scott’s Essendine, however, seems determined to escape reality — and his sexual identity, his queerness, is at the heart of that. He lives an alternative lifestyle, at one remove from mainstream society, and Rob Howell’s design locates him in a loft apartment so louche it’s positively otherworldly: glittery violet walls, lacey white curtains and elegant impractical poufs instead of sofas. There’s a gauche, gold sculpture in the space a clock ought to go. It has the air of a spaceship or some heavenly cloud. When guests turn up, there’s half a sense that they’ve teleported in from elsewhere.

It’s inherently theatrical — a constructed space that sits on another plane of reality — and it’s bound up in camp. That allows Garry a new lease on life. Still vain, still pompous and still sharp with his staff, he gains a self-awareness, even a self-mockery, in Scott’s hands. Everything he says comes couched in quotation marks: the insults he lobs at his long-suffering secretary (a no-nonsense Sophie Thompson) are laced with affection just as the compliments he pays his callers are barbed with silent contempt. Everything’s coded, carried in its inflections, and everything’s ambiguous. It’s all an act, as Garry freely admits, but behind his mask of absolute insincerity he can, when he wants to, be utterly sincere.

Those confessional moments can be quietly devastating, and Scott lets Garry’s desperate isolation, his discomfort with the world, shine out of his sad smile. As the wife he’s not yet gotten around to divorcing, Indira Varma, sees through him and sticks by his side: a constant, unspoken crutch that, right at the end, Garry reaches out for. It lifts a deceptively light and ludicrous comedy that, 80 years on, has retained its fizz, into something delicately profound.

London Theater Review: 'Present Laughter' Starring Andrew Scott

Old Vic Theatre, London; 1067 seats; £65 each, $82 top. Opened June 26, 2019. Reviewed June 26. Running time: 2 HOURS, 45 MIN.

Production: An Old Vic production of a play in two acts by Noel Coward.

Creative: Directed by Matthew Warchus. Design, Rob Howell; lighting, Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone; sound, Simon Baker; casting, Jessica Ronane CDG.

Cast: Kitty Archer, Enzo Cilenti, Joshua Hill, Abdul Salis, Liza Sadovy, Andrew Scott, Luke Thallon, Sophie Thompson, Suzie Toase, Indira Varma.

More Legit

  • Present Laughter review

    London Theater Review: 'Present Laughter' Starring Andrew Scott

    Noel Coward’s plays are coming out of the closet. The ménage-a-trois in “Design for Living” — Gilda, Otto and Leo, the original “thruple” — have long stopped masquerading as the best of friends. Now “Present Laughter” gets its turn. With a single, seismic gender-switch, so that aging actor Garry Essendine (Andrew Scott) hops into bed [...]

  • Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox Starring in

    Tom Hiddleston Making Broadway Debut With 'Betrayal'

    Loki and Daredevil are hitting the Great White Way. Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox will make his Broadway debut with the upcoming revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal.” The Marvel actors will be joined by Zawe Ashton (“Not Safe for Work”). “Betrayal” recounts the dissolution of a marriage in the wake of an extramarital affair. The [...]

  • Frozen review Broadway

    Broadway Musicians Earn Largest Wage Increase in Two Decades

    Broadway musicians have succeeded in earning their largest wage increase in over two decades. Announced on Wednesday, the Associated Musicians of Greater New York, Local 802 AFM said in a statement that after over four months of deliberations, they have secured a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Broadway League and Coordinated Bargaining Partners to [...]

  • The Kilroys The List

    Listen: New List, New Leaders as the Kilroys Push for Parity

    The collective of writers and producers known as the Kilroys has been pushing for gender parity in the theater for five years now. With the launch last week of the latest edition of the List — the group’s annual round-up (inspired by Hollywood’s Black List) of plays by women, trans and non-binary writers — members [...]

  • Annette Bening

    Star-Studded Cast to Perform Live Reading of the Mueller Report

    Haven’t perused the Mueller report yet? A star-studded cast, including Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, and John Lithgow, can read it to you. For one night only on Monday, June 24, stars will perform a live reading of passages from the Mueller report for “The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts,” Robert Schenkkan’s [...]

  • Paula Vogel Never Expected 'Indecent' to

    Paula Vogel Never Expected 'Indecent' to Be This Timely

    When Paula Vogel began writing “Indecent” in 2010, she had no idea how resonant its exploration of immigration woes, anti-Semitism and homophobia in the past century would become in the current political climate. The Tony-nominated play, running until July 7 at L.A.’s Ahmanson Theater, traces the theatrical history of 1907 Yiddish play “God of Vengeance” [...]

  • Bitter Wheat review

    West End Review: John Malkovich in David Mamet's 'Bitter Wheat'

    How soon is too soon? Hardly a year had passed since allegations against Harvey Weinstein were made public before David Mamet announced that his satire on the subject, “Bitter Wheat,” was set to star John Malkovich in the West End. Six months later, we’re sat watching a corpulent, super-rich movie mogul — Barney Fein (cough, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad