×

Broadway Review: ‘Moulin Rouge!’

The luscious 2001 movie hit makes it successfully to the stage — elephant and all — in this gorgeously flashy version.

By

Theater Critic

Marilyn's Most Recent Stories

View All
Moulin Rouge review Broadway musical
CREDIT: Matthew Murphy
With:
Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas, Robyn Hurder, Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Evan Kinnane, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera.

2 hours 35 minutes

If they didn’t do “Lady Marmalade,” I was going to storm the stage. Happily, director Alex Timbers and writer John Logan were savvy enough to open their Broadway adaptation of “Moulin Rouge!” with that crowd-pleasing tune, written by Kenny Noland and Robert Crewe and immortalized by the great Patti LaBelle. But does that mean this stunning live version blots out all fond memories of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 movie starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor? No way.

But rather than ding the show for the movie splendors it can’t replicate (those soaring views of Paris rooftops! that infinite army of dancers!), let’s revel in what Broadway actually can do for a beloved musical property: bring it to life. And shall we start with those half-naked lady sword-swallowers?

Yeah, they had us at the lady sword-swallowers. But just walking into the gaudily tricked-out Hirschfeld Theatre is a treat for audiences who know enough to arrive early. In addition to the movie’s signature elephant looming over the audience, there’s red-on-red decor and a dozen or so chandeliers, not to mention the garish mockup of the famous Parisian nightclub’s iconic windmill, flashing in lights from a balcony box.

More Reviews

It’s the turn-of-the-last-century in Paris, and Derek McLane’s pulsating red set invites us into the bohemian artists’ quarter of Montmartre, where “tout le monde” comes to play — and prey — at night. Everyone is resplendent in Catherine Zuber’s colorful, divinely decadent costumes as they whirl through Sonya Tayeh’s frenzied dances, frantically looking for someone or something to get them through the night.

The impresario (Danny Burstein; every show should be so lucky) of the famed and fabulous Moulin Rouge nightclub greets patrons in the enticing manner of a sideshow barker — or the master of ceremonies from “Cabaret”: “Welcome, you gorgeous collection of reprobates and rascals, artistes and arrivistes, soubrettes and sodomites …” Even a young naif like Christian (Aaron Tveit, who makes an appealing innocent), eager to plunge into this erotic world, has joined the mad crush of human bodies. Who, pray tell, could resist “Four Bad Ass Chicks,” played by zaftig Robyn Hurder, Holly James, Reed Luplau and Jeigh Madjus and costumed to kill, as they enthusiastically invite us to “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir”? (Come and get your “Gitchie gitchie ya-ya da-da.”)

Drawn in by the shameless huckster Harold Zidler (Burstein), Christian enters the club, encouraged by the lascivious blandishments of those rogues about town, the demimonde painter Toulouse-Lautrec (Sahr Ngaujah) and the great tango dancer Santiago (Ricky Rojas).

Declaring himself a songwriter, Christian tries to impress these sophisticated insiders by speaking in song lyrics: “I Don’t Want to Wait,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Never Gonna Give You Up.” And once inside the den of iniquity, the clean-cut young artist is (absurdly) mistaken for the worldly Duke of Monroth (Tam Mutu, born to wear black leather pants), a wealthy patron with designs on Satine, the star of the nightclub revue.

As cannily played by Karen Olivo, who won her Tony Award for “West Side Story,” Satine is both savvy and sweet, a dangerous combination in a woman who hopes to make her career as a heartless courtesan. Olivo can act her way past the most unconvincing qualities of Satine’s character, and you can happily hang on her love songs with Christian —gathered at great trouble and even greater cost from among the best in the contemporary songbook.

Typically, that can mean a selection like “Diamonds,” a tricky mashup of Jule Styne and Leo Robin’s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend”; “Material Girl,” by Peter Brown and Robert Rans; and the Beyoncé bombshell “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” No less tricky, it can also mean a huge production number built around a single song like “Shut Up and Dance.” Thanks to Tayeh’s inventive choreography, the well-drilled dance corps carries off thes exhausting maneuvers with Broadway pizazz.

But none of the supposed bohemian denizens of Montmartre seems the slightest bit louche. (For that all-important missing quality of sexy squalor, let us refer you to the long-running “Chicago,” still playing a few blocks north.) Whatever you say about Montmartre, you should never be able to call it too damn clean.

But in place of sex we have music, which actually isn’t a bad trade-off. More than 70 songs are heard (or briefly alluded to) in service of the plot. Madly popular choices come with echoes of their original voices, from a mere scrap of “Material Girl” to a more extended taste of “I Will Always Love You.” That’s the major danger of a jukebox musical: Good as you are, you’re still at the mercy of memory.

Taken individually, though, there are plenty of satisfying numbers to make the show a hit on its own terms — like the wonderfully revealing Katy Perry smash “Firework,” which Satine sings when she looks at her life and responsibly acknowledges the hard times ahead. (That song alone does wonders for her character, which could easily slip into star posturing.) Similarly, that great gift of love, “Your Song,” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin, becomes the lovers’ special song — and personal promise. If any lyric in the show can be called heartbreakingly beautiful, this is it: “I know it’s not much / But it’s the best I can do / My gift is my song / And this one’s for you.”

As in the film, the plot is yet another tragic story of mismatched lovers, inspired by everything from “Carmen” to “La Dame aux Camélias.” But I’m not sick of it, and nor should you be. Tales about true love transcending divergent social origins and personal destinies never go out of fashion.

It’s the same old story that poets and songwriters are still writing about today, in songs like “Nature Boy” and “One More Night” and “Only Girl in the World” and all the other tunes that Logan and Timbers have woven into this traditional — but kind of special — jukebox musical.

Broadway Review: 'Moulin Rouge!'

Al Hirschfeld Theater; 1302 seats; $249 top. Opened July 25, 2019. Reviewed July 20. Running time: 2 HOURS, 35 MIN.

Production: A production by Carmen Pavlovic, Gerry Ryan, and Global Creatures, with Bill Damaschke, Aaron Lustbader, Hunter Arnold, Darren Bagert, Erica Lynn Schwartz / Matt Picheny / Stephanie Rosenberg, Adam Blanshay Productions / Nicolas & Charles Talar, Iris Smith, Aleri Entertainment, CJ ENM, Sophie Qi / Harmonia Holdings, Baz & Co. / Len Blavatnik, AF Creative Media / International Theater Fund, Endeavor Content, Tom & Pam Faludy, Gilad-Rogowsky / Instone Productions, John Gore Organization, Mehr-BB Entertainment GmbH, Spencer Ross, Nederlander Presentations / IPN, Eric Falkenstein / Suzanne Grant, Jennifer Fischer, Peter May / Sandy Robertson, Triptyk Studios, Carl Daikeler / Sandi Moran, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Red Mountain Theater Company / 42nd.Club, Candy Spelling / Tulchin Bartner, Roy Furman, and Jujamcyn Theaters, of a show in two acts with book by John Logan, based on the 2001 Twentieth-Century-Fox motion picture written by Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, music by various composers, directed by Baz Luhrmann, by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Creative: Directed by Alex Timbers. Choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, music supervision, orchestrations, arrangements, and additional lyrics by Justin Levine. Sets, Derek McLane; costumes, Catherine Zuber; lighting, Justin Townsend; sound, Peter Hylenski; hair & wigs, David Brian Brown; makeup, Sarah Cimino; creative services, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin, production stage manager Michael J. Passaro.

Cast: Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas, Robyn Hurder, Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Evan Kinnane, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera.

More Legit

  • Broadway Bounty Hunter review

    Off Broadway Review: 'Broadway Bounty Hunter'

    Anyone wondering what genre-hopping composer-lyricist-book writer Joe Iconis would do as an encore to the Broadway run of Tony-nominated “Be More Chill” need look no further than his immediate past. Written for veteran stage actress Annie Golden and initially produced by Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Mass. in 2016, “Broadway Bounty Hunter” is both an [...]

  • Because of Winn Dixie review

    Regional Theater Review: 'Because of Winn Dixie,' the Musical

    Watching the musical “Because of Winn Dixie” at Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam, Conn., it’s hard not to think of another show that premiered in the same regional theater 43 years ago. It, too, featured a scruffy stray dog, a lonely-but-enterprising young girl and a closed-off daddy who finally opens up. But “Winn Dixie,” based [...]

  • MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOWby

    Off Broadway Review: 'Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow'

    There’s something about Anton Chekhov’s whiny sisters that invites comic sendups of “Three Sisters” like the one Halley Feiffer wrote on commission for the Williamstown Theater Festival. Transferred to MCC Theater’s new Off Broadway space and playing in the round in a black box with limited seating capacity, the crafty show feels intimate and familiar. [...]

  • the way she spoke review

    Off Broadway Review: 'The Way She Spoke' With Kate del Castillo

    Since the 1990s, scores of women in Juarez, Mexico have been mutilated, raped, and murdered at such a rate that some have called it an epidemic of femicide—killing women and girls solely because they are women. Isaac Gomez’s play “the way she spoke,” produced Off Broadway by Audible and starring Kate del Castillo, confronts the [...]

  • HBO's 'SUCCESSION

    Brian Cox Playing LBJ in Broadway Run of 'The Great Society'

    Brian Cox will play President Lyndon Johnson in the Broadway run of “The Great Society,” playwright Robert Schenkkan’s follow-up to “All the Way.” The role of Johnson, a crude, but visionary politician who used the office of the presidency to pass landmark civil rights legislation and social programs, was originally played by Bryan Cranston in [...]

  • Paul McCartney Has Penned Score for

    Paul McCartney Has Been Secretly Writing an 'It's a Wonderful Life' Musical

    The pop superstar who once released a movie and album called “Give My Regards to Broad Street” really does have designs on Broadway, after all. It was revealed Wednesday that Paul McCartney has already written a song score for a stage musical adaptation of the 1946 Frank Capra film classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad