×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

West End Review: ‘& Juliet’

Knockout vocals drive a camp revamp of “Romeo and Juliet," featuring the songs of Max Martin.

By

David's Most Recent Stories

View All
& Juliet review
CREDIT: Johan Persson
With:
Miriam-Teak Lee, Cassidy Janson, Melanie La Barrie, Oliver Tompsett. David Bedella, Arun Blair-Mangat, Jordan Luke Gage, Tim Mahendran, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher.

2 hours 30 minutes

From “Wicked” to “Waitress,” female empowerment has been a boon for musical theater. But where those shows veered between sincerely earnest and earnestly sincere, “& Juliet” gleefully goes for broke putting gender on the agenda as it yokes pop milestones from the likes of Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Celine Dion to a girl-power revamp of “Romeo and Juliet.” The hyperactive production is sometimes more enervating than exciting, but doubts are blown out of the water by the lead performances, especially spectacular newcomer Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, who doesn’t so much star as set the theater alight.

As Shakespearean re-imaginings go, we have, in theory, been here before, with everything from “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” to “Shakespeare in Love.” David West Read’s book, mixing feminist lessons and groan-worthy gags, is a (very) long way from Stoppard. But then, Stoppard never set up storming finishes to almost all twenty-nine numbers from the mindbending back catalog of pop hit guru Max Martin.

It was he who gave Perry her “Teenage Dream” and that’s the tenor of the entire teen-friendly show, which opens with the question: What if Juliet didn’t die after all? That’s the suggestion of Anne Hathaway (Cassidy Janson) who, tired of being sidelined by her pleased-with-himself husband Will Shakespeare (Oliver Tompsett), kicks off a play-within-a-play.

Within moments, Anne has whisked the newly liberated Juliet and her alternately bold and troubled non-binary best friend May (sweet-voiced Arun Blair-Magnat) plus her devoted nurse (Melanie La Barrie, whose comic timing is as strong as her voice) 600 miles to Paris. At a nightclub, May falls for Francois but the latter is under the thumb of his father (a very arch David Bedella). Wildly predictable love tangles immediately ensue, with snapshot scenes cueing a succession of “I want” songs from dreamy to defiant, plus much belting of ballads of self-reproach. The best plot device is sprung shortly before the first-act curtain, when a character no one was expecting shows up and throws a spanner in the works.

Teenage anxieties have powered many a musical, not least the mother-of-all-jukeboxes, “Mamma Mia!,” but “& Juliet” is not in the same league. Where “Mamma Mia” brings its feminist slant to the fore with slow cunning, here, everyone on stage can’t stop talking and singing about it. Which, to be fair, is part of the fun.

Yet for all its crowd-pleasing grafting of 21st century takes on love and identity onto a 16th century story, there’s a problem. Martin’s songs are statements, not stories, and their prime function isn’t drama but a single emotion belted in major vocal workouts. There are high points with well-loved songs given unexpected new arrangements and tone — “I‘m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman” is given a completely fresh spin — but the production team knows, deep down, that there is no deep down.

As if terrified we’re going to be bored by one number after another, director Luke Sheppard marshals an all-over-the-shop production for the ADHD generation. Images literal and metaphorical, historical and timeless, flood the giant video screens across the back of Soutra Gilmour’s set, one-part Elizabethan strolling player to two-parts glitz.

Outside of interpolated scenes between Anne and Shakespeare directing the action, the set is forever on the move. Likewise, the superbly drilled ensemble never stop dancing but, like the overused hydraulics, their choreography all seems to express the same fierce defiance, so they hit diminishing returns.

But, and it’s a very big but, the passion in the voices throughout, especially in the stronger second half, saves the day. Supported by Gareth Owen’s first-rate sound design combining stomping power and real clarity, the cast consistently raise not just the temperature but the roof.

Janson, winning the audience over with deft, expertly knowing wit as well as deliciously dark-toned vocals, gets the possibly poisoned chalice of the Celine Dion number “It’s Gonna Be Me.” Slowed right down, and armed, at last, with nothing but a bare stage, Janson unleashes a vocal so triumphant you’re left stunned that she isn’t (yet) a star.

The show belongs, however, to Lee, who strode out of drama school into Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre where she dazzled as a gazelle-like Claire De Loone in “On The Town.” A year in “Hamilton” immediately followed and now this. With both warmth and whipsmart attitude, she glides and gleams through the show knocking out number after number without appearing to break a sweat. Singing the hell out of Britney’s “Roar” convinces the entire auditorium to do just that back to her.

Silly and serious, “& Juliet” wants to have its cake and to eat it too. Yet for all its many flaws, it’s hard not to cave in to its determination to add some thought to its undeniably feel-good factor. In that sense, it’s not a million miles from the runaway Brit hit “Six.” But where that show sells out a 353-seat off-West End house with young ticket buyers paying low prices, “& Juliet” will need major marketing to woo audiences beyond its youthful demographic. If anyone can sell it, this cast can.

West End Review: '& Juliet'

Shaftesbury Theatre, 1300 seats; £75 ($96) top. Opened, reviewed November 20, 2019. Running time: 2 HOURS, 30 MIN.

Production: Max Martin and Tim Headington present a musical in two acts with music and lyrics by Max Martin and Friends and book by David West Read.

Creative: Directed by Luke Shepard. Choreographed by Jennifer Weber. Musical direction, additional orchestrations and arrangements, Dominic Fallacaro; musical supervision, orchestration and arrangements, Bill Sherman. Sets, Soutra Gilmour; costumes, Paloma Young, sound Gareth Owen; lighting, Howard Hudson; video & Projection, Andrrzej Goulding.

Cast: Miriam-Teak Lee, Cassidy Janson, Melanie La Barrie, Oliver Tompsett. David Bedella, Arun Blair-Mangat, Jordan Luke Gage, Tim Mahendran, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher.

More Legit

  • & Juliet review

    West End Review: '& Juliet'

    From “Wicked” to “Waitress,” female empowerment has been a boon for musical theater. But where those shows veered between sincerely earnest and earnestly sincere, “& Juliet” gleefully goes for broke putting gender on the agenda as it yokes pop milestones from the likes of Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Celine Dion to a girl-power revamp [...]

  • Ephraim Sykes participates in the 73rd

    Michael Jackson Musical Finds Its King of Pop

    Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes will moonwalk on Broadway, playing Michael Jackson in “MJ The Musical.” The show, which its the Great White Way after a rocky gestation. It begins previews on July 6, 2020, at the Neil Simon Theatre with an official opening set for Aug. 13. Sykes is currently appearing in another pop [...]

  • A Christmas Carol review

    Broadway Review: 'A Christmas Carol'

    Those expecting a traditional take on Charles Dickens’ classic holiday perennial may be in for a shock at the new Broadway version of “A Christmas Carol.” Or at least they might be terribly perplexed by this dour production, whose additions only subtract from the potency of the transformative tale. While there have been many adaptations [...]

  • Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers at

    Timothée Chalamet to Make London Stage Debut With Eileen Atkins in '4000 Miles'

    Timothee Chalemet is set to take to the London stage for the first time, appearing next spring in Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated play “4000 Miles.” Matthew Warchus will direct the production at The Old Vic, which will also star Eileen Atkins (“The Crown,” “Gosford Park”). The play opens April 2020. It turns on the story [...]

  • Jonathan Groff

    Listen: Jonathan Groff Knows He's a Spitter

    If you’ve seen “Little Shop of Horrors” — the starry revival headlined by Jonathan Groff in a small Off Broadway theater — you probably noticed that Groff spits a lot when he speaks onstage. He’ll be the first to tell you that he’s been a spitter as long as he can remember, but “Little Shop” [...]

  • Key Largo

    L.A. Theater Review: Andy Garcia in 'Key Largo'

    Would “Casablanca” make a good play? Guess what: It was first produced on stage as “Everybody Comes to Rick’s.” How about “Key Largo,” the black-and-white Bogie-and-Bacall vehicle in which a handful of misfits find themselves trapped in a South Florida hotel while a hurricane rages outside? In fact, the 1948 John Huston film was adapted [...]

  • Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman'Beetlejuice'

    How 'Beetlejuice: The Musical' Became a Broadway Turnaround Story

    Christopher Kuczewski is what you’d call a Netherling. It’s a reference to the netherworld inhabitants who populate “Beetlejuice: The Musical,” the off-beat adaptation of the 1988 hit film that’s becoming an unlikely Broadway turnaround story. And that designation, which has been given to superfans of the show, goes a long way towards explaining how a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad