×

U.K. Theater Review: ‘Invisible Cities’

A phantasmagorical production of Italo Calvino's fantastical travelogue is an inspired international festival project.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Invisible Cities review
CREDIT: Tristram Kenton
With:
Matthew Leonhart, Danny Sapani, Miguel Altunaga, Adél Bálint, Soojin Choi, Simone Damberg Würtz, Daniel Davidson, Max Day, Edit Domoszlai, Liam Francis, Juan Gil, Brenda Lee Grech, Hua Han, Conor Kerrigan, Nancy Nerantzi, Salomé Pressac, Guillaume Quéau, Aishwarya Raut, Hannah Rudd, Antonello Sangirardi, Joaquim de Santana, Kym Sojourna, Alex Soulliere, Jacob Wye

2 hours

“Invisible Cities” ought to be unstageable. Italo Calvino’s extraordinary little book is a fantastical travelogue — a guide to the most incredible metropolises you can imagine. Framed as Marco Polo’s reports to his all-powerful emperor, Kublai Khan, it conjures cities hung between hills in hammocks and subterranean cities like sewer systems; cities with earth in place of air; cities within cities within cities. Beautiful as it is, the book’s all description, no narrative drive, and it exists on a scale that should be beyond the limits of the stage. Turns out, not so much. Best buckle up.

Set in a huge disused and near derelict rail station, Invisible Cities becomes less a play, more a staged sculpture of sorts. It centers on a series of static conversations between Emperor and Adventurer: Danny Sapani’s majestic fury holds Marco Polo (Matthew Leonhart) hostage until he’s explained the extent of his empire and all it contains. Around them, a chorus of dancers bring the far-flung locations he describes to life.

More Reviews

With the audience divided into four, sat in separate corners around a huge cross stage, Leo Warner and Sidi Larbi Cherkoaui’s production deploys phantasmagorical projections to take us on a fanciful grand tour. Eye-popping landscapes appear on gossamer curtains and awaken the senses as only travel can do: bamboo forests and silk-strewn streets, snow-tipped mountains and sky-high waves. Exotic environments materialize out of sound and light.

Bodies too, with each city conveyed through choreography — an act that recalls Frank Zappa’s eye-rolling dismissal of dancing about architecture. It is an innately theatrical translation: bodies stand in for buildings; people make a place. They stride through mid-air in a city on stilts and swoosh star-like lights through constellations of streets. A city of corpses shudders into life when unwatched — the undead equivalent of Grandmother’s Footsteps – while streets criss-crossed with string are shown as dancers entangle each other in oversized Cats’ Cradles.

The movement’s rarely mesmerizing, but it builds on Calvino’s metropolitan meditation, and Cheroukai captures some central philosophy of cities — that they are more animal than they are architectural. Each, here, is in flux: not pinned down by Calvino’s precise prose, but alive, fluctuating, even ephemeral. They are living, breathing, moving things; organisms more than organizations. Each place has its own pulse, its own rhythm of life.

As they spring up and melt away, they seem more like distant visions on Jenny Melville’s shadowy set which slides from imperial palaces to underground vaults via a Venetian canal complete with its own gondola. More than in the book, with the descriptions dialogue, you’re always aware of the two men talking: the emperor completely cut off from his people, and the traveller trapped against his will. Which of them, really, has the richer existence? Who holds the power?

It doesn’t sit seamlessly on the stage — how could it? — but in many ways Invisible Cities is all the more interesting for that. Calvino’s novella lives not in its narrative drive — can Marco Polo win his freedom with words, can his stories save his father’s life — but in its contemplative, parabolic side. That’s what makes it so quietly profound onstage. Theatre can conjure entire worlds out of thin air, then destroy them. As it nudges towards environmental questions, consumerist cities that beg questions about the cost of travel, Invisible Cities asks why we bother? Language, imagination and theatre can get us anywhere.

U.K. Theater Review: 'Invisible Cities'

Mayfield, Manchester; 800 seats; £35 each, $43 top. Opened, 5 July 2019, reviewed 5 July 2019.

Production: A 59 Productions and Rambert production of a performance in two acts based on a book by Italo Calvino

Creative: Adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti; Directed by Leo Warner and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui; Concept and design, 59 Productions; dance, Rambert; composition, Dustin O’Halloran & Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie; Set design, Jenny Melville; video, Nicol Scott; costume design, Laura Hopkins; lighting, Fabiana Piccioli; sound, Gareth Fry; casting, Sam Jones

Cast: Matthew Leonhart, Danny Sapani, Miguel Altunaga, Adél Bálint, Soojin Choi, Simone Damberg Würtz, Daniel Davidson, Max Day, Edit Domoszlai, Liam Francis, Juan Gil, Brenda Lee Grech, Hua Han, Conor Kerrigan, Nancy Nerantzi, Salomé Pressac, Guillaume Quéau, Aishwarya Raut, Hannah Rudd, Antonello Sangirardi, Joaquim de Santana, Kym Sojourna, Alex Soulliere, Jacob Wye

More Legit

  • Guest and Martin Charnin'Annie' the musical

    'Annie' Creator Martin Charnin Dies at 84

    Martin Charnin, a Tony-winning lyricist and writer best known for creating and directing the Broadway musical “Annie,” died Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was 84. His daughter confirmed the news, writing on Facebook, “Our father passed away. Martin Charnin lived a very full life. He was watching Family Feud at the end, laughing [...]

  • Tree review Idris Elba

    U.K. Theater Review: 'Tree' Co-Created by Idris Elba

    People, like plants, have roots that run deep. “Tree” tries to tap into that, and finds that, the further you dig, the more tangled things get. Set in South Africa, where politics are still seen in black and white, Idris Elba and Kwame Kwei-Armah’s large-scale promenade show looks at the legacy of colonial land-grabs and [...]

  • Idris Elba Hunchback of Notre Dame

    Idris Elba Responds to Claims Two Female Writers Were Pushed Off His Play ‘Tree’

    Idris Elba has responded to claims that two female former writers on his play “Tree” have not been acknowledged for their work and were pushed off the project. Tori Allen-Martin and Sarah Henley published a lengthy statement on Tuesday detailing their complaints about being removed from “Tree,” and not being credited as the producers reworked their [...]

  • Make-Believe Jeremy McCarter

    Listen: How Make-Believe Creates Plays for Your Ears

    The Make-Believe Association is making new audio dramas for podcast listeners — and to do it, the company has taken a page from the playbook of another medium entirely: Television. Listen to this week’s podcast below: More Reviews Concert Review: Shawn Mendes (and an Earthquake) Shakes L.A.'s Staples Center Karlovy Vary Film Review: 'Oleg' For [...]

  • Mysterious Circumstances

    L.A. Theater Review: 'Mysterious Circumstances'

    If your typical Sherlock Holmes investigation is “elementary, my dear Watson,” then Holmesian meta-mystery “Mysterious Circumstances” amounts to higher-level calculus. Ingeniously adapted from David Grann’s New Yorker story, this clever stage retelling of the still-unsolved death of a Sir Arthur Conan Doyle fanatic takes an almost cinematic approach to the material, jumping around in time, [...]

  • Neil Diamond gestures during a performance

    Neil Diamond Musical Heading to Broadway

    Broadway audiences will soon be singing along with “Cracklin’ Rosie” and “Sweet Caroline,” at least if the producers of a new musical about Neil Diamond get their way. Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced that they are eyeing a run on the Great White Way for the stage show. It features a book by [...]

  • Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Ruffalo Read

    Watch Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Ruffalo Read Portions of the Mueller Report

    If, like most people, you haven’t gotten around to reading the entirety of the Mueller report, stars like Mark Ruffalo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill, and Annette Bening have made it easier to understand the Russia investigation by recording a video of themselves reading aloud the report’s most pertinent passages. The exclusive video obtained by Variety [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad