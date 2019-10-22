×

New Jersey Theater Review: Judy Garland Bio ‘Chasing Rainbows’

The biopic with Renée Zellweger is a perfect set-up for this new musical about Judy Garland's early years.

By

A.D.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
Chasing Rainbows review
CREDIT: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
With:
Ruby Rakos, Max Von Essen, Lesli Margherita, Karen Mason,  Stephen DeRosa, Michael Wartella, Colin Hanlon,  Tia Altinay, Mackenzie Bell, Kristen Grace Brown, Lamont Brown, Joe Cassidy, Clara Cox, Tessa Grady, Sophie Knapp, Molly K. Lyons, Kimberly Immanuel, Christina Maxwell, Kevin B. McGlynn, Allsun O’Malley, Samantha Joy Pearlman, Drew Redington, Joshua J. Schwartz, Parker Slaybaugh, Sean Thompson, Violet Tinnirello and Kathy Voytko.

2 hours 40 minutes

Judy Garland’s voice was unparalleled and rich, an emotive contralto that lasted long into her later years with a loud and winning showiness to go with its melodramatic nuances. But that voice concealed a troubled backstory, as the woman born Frances Ethel Gumm toted the baggage of a closeted gay father, an ugly duckling’s insecurity and the twitch of addiction through her entire life. Between the ravages of drugs and drink and the fears of being picked last, Garland was dead by 47.

As Renée Zellweger earns Oscar buzz for her mournful, cutting portrayal of the latter-day “Judy,” a new musical at the New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse looks at her earliest years — the ups-and-downs of when Gumm turned Garland. Fresh-faced musical “Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz,” conceived by Tina Marie Casamento and written by Marc Acito, looks to the time before Garland became the darling of MGM and the star of 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz.”

That “Chasing Rainbows,” with a score of Tin Pan Alley classics adapted and arranged by David Libby, stays as wide-eyed and hokey as one of the Dream Factory’s grandest musicals, while still peering into the darkness of Garland’s early life, is what makes this new staged work alluring. That it merely touches on her harshest realities — the drive for MGM’s female stars to be thin at any cost; the family torn apart by Garland’s closeted gay father, a man she adored — with saccharine sentiment makes “Chasing Rainbows” frustrating.

Somewhere between the beguiling and the baffling is a good, old-fashioned, big, schmaltzy musical filled with boffo hits, hearty vocals, snazzy tap dance routines and a mawkishly told history of Garland’s very real heartache.

Softening the true story of Judy’s shrewish stage mother, “Chasing Rainbows” finds mom Ethel (Lesli Margherita) benevolently raising a solo Baby Gumm (Sophie Knapp, with a voice just as mature as young Garland) then an adolescent Frances-turned-Judy (Ruby Rakos), putting her through the paces of a sister act touring vaudeville’s stages. Notably absent when taking the family from Minnesota onto the road to Hollywood is Ethel’s husband and the Gumm Sisters’ father, Francis (Max Von Essen).

An adoring papa to his youngest, his attentions are diverted by his attraction to another married man. This fissure, though, hardly bends the powerful emotional bond between father and doting daughter.

While husband and wife softly sing the James Monaco/Joe McCarthy ballad “You Made Me Love You” with soul and just a bite of spitefulness, father Frank and daughter Judy sing Joseph McCarthy and Harry Carroll’s “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” with tenderness and melancholy. The sweet trill of von Essen’s baritone and Rakos’ muted brassiness conjure a close-knit vocal entanglement that makes up for a script that elides the impact that the young Garland felt from her father’s absence.

Rakos lends Garland her own light and force, and Hallelujah-come-on-get-happy for that. Whether tackling James F. Hanley’s jazzy “Zing Went the Strings of My Heart” or E.Y. “Yip” Harburg/Harold Arlen’s forlorn “Over the Rainbow,” the actress never apes the Great Judy, but instead leaves a faint impression of the legend while making her own mark with the material.

Von Essen’s father is given increasingly less stage time as the show goes on, and the father’s separation from his family grows deeper as Judy and company grow more confident the closer they get to Hollywood.

Once there, Garland meets her soon-to-be rival, Shirley Temple (an amazingly cutesy and cocksure Violet Tinnirello, in one of the night’s best performances), and Joe Yule, aka Mickey Rooney, portrayed to zealously hammy and overly horny perfection by Michael Wartella. Once Garland and Rooney get together, “Chasing Rainbows” practically bursts out of its hemmed-tight skirts with boisterous, big-band dance numbers like “All Ma’s Children.”

Credit director/choreographer Denis Jones (“Holiday Inn,” “Tootsie”) for a genuinely gleeful tap number that embraces the boldest aspects of MGM’s magic, again without imitation. The tap theatrics continue with the dance a capella of “Got a Pair of New Shoes” with the band dropping out, leaving the ensemble to dance, unencumbered and unaccompanied. Snazzy stuff, that.

Garland doesn’t get the chance to enjoy growing up in the Dream Factory, since she must hustle for roles often given to more glamorous, less deserving young stars, and take speedy weight-loss medications in order to measure up (literally) to the harsh demands of unfeeling studio boss Louis B. Mayer (Stephen DeRosa). As with the softening of Garland’s mother, the legendary Mayer is played as more of a friendly grouch than the ghoul that he was, and even DeRosa’s vocal turn on “Beautiful Girls” makes him seem more of a growly mensch than a monster.

Luckily for Judy, Mayer’s secretary Kay Koverman (an exceptional Karen Mason) and MGM’s lead coach, Roger Edens (Colin Hanlon) are Garland’s twin guardian angels, and are awarded two of the night’s best numbers in the mood-swinging “If/Only” (for Mason) and Edens’ own “In Between.”

By the end of “Chasing Rainbows,” Judy gets her biggest wish — the starring role in “The Wizard of Oz,” followed by unstoppable stardom — and yet, we know that the happiness she craved forever escaped her grasp. This new musical touches on the troubles that came with the rainbow, but could have emphasized the bitter pill over the saccharine sweetener.

Popular on Variety

New Jersey Theater Review: Judy Garland Bio 'Chasing Rainbows'

Paper Mill Playhouse, 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, New Jersey. 1,200 seats, $92 top. Opened October 6, 2019. Reviewed October 18. RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS, 40 MIN.

Production: A Paper Mill Playhouse production of a new musical conceived by Tina Marie Casamento with book by Marc Acito, musical adaptation & additional music by David Libby and additional lyrics by Casamento.

Creative: Directed and choreographed by Denis Jones. Orchestrations, Larry Blank and David Libby; music direction, Lawrence Yurman; sets, Alexander Dodge; costumes, Linda Cho; lights, Japhy Weideman; sound, Matt Kraus; projection design, Peter Nigrini; hair and wig design, Charles G. LaPointe; makeup design, Dena Olivieri.

Cast: Ruby Rakos, Max Von Essen, Lesli Margherita, Karen Mason,  Stephen DeRosa, Michael Wartella, Colin Hanlon,  Tia Altinay, Mackenzie Bell, Kristen Grace Brown, Lamont Brown, Joe Cassidy, Clara Cox, Tessa Grady, Sophie Knapp, Molly K. Lyons, Kimberly Immanuel, Christina Maxwell, Kevin B. McGlynn, Allsun O’Malley, Samantha Joy Pearlman, Drew Redington, Joshua J. Schwartz, Parker Slaybaugh, Sean Thompson, Violet Tinnirello and Kathy Voytko.

More Legit

  • Chasing Rainbows review

    New Jersey Theater Review: Judy Garland Bio 'Chasing Rainbows'

    Judy Garland’s voice was unparalleled and rich, an emotive contralto that lasted long into her later years with a loud and winning showiness to go with its melodramatic nuances. But that voice concealed a troubled backstory, as the woman born Frances Ethel Gumm toted the baggage of a closeted gay father, an ugly duckling’s insecurity [...]

  • Broadway Review: David Byrne's 'American Utopia'

    Broadway Review: David Byrne's 'American Utopia'

    One constant of David Byrne’s long and prolific career is his ability to grow a seemingly simple idea into something brilliant, whether it’s the melody of “Road to Nowhere” or the concept of the “Stop Making Sense” tour some 36 years ago, where the premise of bringing out nine musicians, one at a time per [...]

  • The Sound Inside review

    Broadway Review: 'The Sound Inside' Starring Mary-Louise Parker

    Mary-Louise Parker will take your breath away with her deeply felt and sensitively drawn portrait of a tenured Yale professor who treasures great literature, but has made no room in her life for someone to share that love with. The other thesp in this two-hander is Will Hochman, endearing in the supportive role of a [...]

  • Little Shop of Horrors review

    Off Broadway Review: 'Little Shop of Horrors'

    With its strains of kitschy doo-wop and its sci-fi B-movie inspirations, the quaint 1982 musical “Little Shop of Horrors” hardly seems a thing of modern-day revivalism, even despite its touches of S&M. Yet this year alone, not only is there an Off Broadway production of the blackly comic “Little Shop” featuring Jonathan Groff of Netflix’s [...]

  • The Lightning Thief review musical

    Broadway Review: 'The Lightning Thief,' The Musical

    “It’s a lot to take in right now,” says Percy Jackson, the teen hero of “The Lightning Thief,” the kid-centric fantasy musical (based on the popular Y.A. novel) that’s now on Broadway after touring the country and playing an Off Broadway run. You could say that’s a bit of an understatement from contemporary teen Percy [...]

  • The Rose Tattoo review

    Broadway Review: 'The Rose Tattoo' Starring Marisa Tomei

    “The Rose Tattoo” is what happens when a poet writes a comedy — something strange, but kind of lovely. The same might be said of director Trip Cullman’s production: Strange, if not exactly lovely. Even Marisa Tomei, so physically delicate and expressively refined, seems an odd choice to play the lusty and passionate protagonist, Serafina [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad