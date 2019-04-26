×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Broadway Review: ‘Beetlejuice’

High-spirited fun, wickedly good tunes and eye-popping visuals make this night of the living dead a scream.

By

Frank's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beetlejuice review
CREDIT: Matthew Murphy
With:
Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Kritzer, Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, Dana Steingold, Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

2 hours 30 minutes

“Such a bold departure from the original source material!” wisecracks the odd-looking fellow sitting on a coffin at the start of the Broadway musical “Beetlejuice.” The weird, nasty and outrageous title character is talking about a short lament just sung by a sad teen at her mother’s gravesite, as he breaks the fourth wall (“Holy crap! A ballad already?”) — and the show breaks from the iconic 1988 Tim Burton film comedy on which it is based.

The retooling done since its out-of-town tryout in D.C. — along with a host of others plot twists and character tweaks — gives the latest film-to-musical adaptation fresh snap, surprises and (gasp!) even heart. Sure, the narrative becomes a bit of a cluster-muck in the second act — but mostly it’s just screamingly good fun.

Unlike the film, in which the title character doesn’t appear until much later in the story and has relatively little screen time, here he’s front and center. But he’s no imperious god from “Hadestown” or philosophizing corpse-handler from “Gary.”  In the role that Michael Keaton originated in the film, Alex Brightman (“School of Rock”) plays him like a raspy vaudevillian on crack: frenzied, shameless, audience-aware and very funny as the living/dead embodiment of the uncensored id, while celebrating from the get-go what the show is about: Death. And more death. Laughing yet?

More Reviews

It might depend on your taste for black humor, Marxian (as in Groucho) anarchy and crude jokes — but some witty ones, too. It’s also a call to embrace life while we have it.  As one of Eddie Perfect’s over-the-top lyrics goes: “We shoulda carpe’d way more diems/Now we’re never gonna see ’em.”)

Book writers Scott Brown and Anthony King and director Alex Timbers make the show more than the film’s cynical goth fantasia, creating themes and characters — a few anyway — worth caring about, without losing any of the movie’s outrageousness or visual pizazz. Dead center is sad teen Lydia (Sophie Anne Caruso), played in the film by Winona Ryder. Lydia feels lonely and lost since her mother’s passing, but her father Charles (Adam Dannheisser) just wants to move on, taking up with flakey lifecoach Delia (Leslie Kritzer, hysterical).

Dad, a developer, is buying the home of recently deceased couple Barbara (Kerry Butler) and Adam (Rob McClure), followers of the latest trends who never stepped out of their comfort zone when they were alive. Beetlejuice enlists this newly dead — but not fully gone — couple to scare one of these new arrivals into saying his name three times, the result being — well, no spoilers here.

But Lydia — who can see these spirits because she feels invisible, too — doesn’t scare easily, bonds with the nice dead couple and eschews the creepy guy in stripes. That is, until she finally need his demonic touch.

Then things get complicated, as the dimension of the living mingles with dimension of the dead — that is, the Netherworld, where Lydia goes in search for dead Mom and comes across shrunken heads, sand worms and the late great Miss Argentina (Kritzer, scoring again in a second role).

The plotting eventually goes completely off the rails, but keeping things entertaining enough are the off-the-wall humor, endless visuals and aural delights, tuneful music and wicked lyrics of Perfect, who redeems himself here after his boilerplate score for “King Kong.”

Inspired by Burton’s aesthetics, set designer David Korins’ house on the hill becomes a  fantastic, ever-morphing character unto itself, while William Ivey Long’s costumes could headline Mexico’s Dia de Los Muertos parade. Kenneth Posner’s lightning and Peter Hylenski’s sound designs, as well as puppets, magic and special effects, all contribute to an overall eye and ear-popping experience. (Oddly Burton isn’t in the musical’s formal credits, but receives a separate thanks in the program.)

Brightman is matched in star presence and musical chops by Caruso, as she travels to hell and back without losing her way. McLure and Butler find big laughs, too, as the sweet — but not too sweet — couple who finally find a reason to live after they’ve died. Dannheiser, as Lydia’a dad, grounds the role with sincerity without forgoing the loopy side, too.

Cast members Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh and Danny Rutigliano all have their comic moments, too, and after a memorable appearance by Dana Steingold, you may never look at a Girl Scout at your door in the same way.

Broadway Review: 'Beetlejuice'

Winter Garden Theater, 1,493 seats; $179 top; Opened April 25, 2019; reviewed April 19. Running time: TWO HOURS, 30 MINS

Production: A Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions, Jeffrey Richards, Jam Theatricals, IMG Original Content, Rebecca Gold, Ben Lowy, James L. Nederlander, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc. and ZenDog Productions; in association with DeRoy Federman Productions/42nd Club, Latitude Link, Mary Lu Roffe, Terry Schnuck, Marc Bell & Jeff Hollander, Jane Bergere, Joanna Carson, Darren DeVerna & Jere Harris, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub; The John Gore Organization, Ruth & Steve Hendel, LHC Theatrical Fund, Scott H. Mauro, NETworks Presentations, No Guarantees, Gabrielle Palitz, Pierce Friedman Productions, Iris Smith and  Triptyk Studios presentation of a musical in two acts, with a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, based on the Geffen Company picture with a story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson, and music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect.

Creative: Directed by Alex Timbers; choreography by Connor Gallagher; music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul; dance arrangements, David Dabbon; sets, David Korins, costumes, William Ivey Long, lighting, Kenneth Posner; sound, Peter Hylenski; projections, Peter Nigrini; puppet design, Michael Curry; special effects design, Jeremy Chernick; illusions, Michael Weber; production stage manager, Matt DiCaro.

Cast: Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Kritzer, Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, Dana Steingold, Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Legit

  • Beetlejuice review

    Broadway Review: 'Beetlejuice'

    “Such a bold departure from the original source material!” wisecracks the odd-looking fellow sitting on a coffin at the start of the Broadway musical “Beetlejuice.” The weird, nasty and outrageous title character is talking about a short lament just sung by a sad teen at her mother’s gravesite, as he breaks the fourth wall (“Holy [...]

  • Playwright Mark Medoff author of "Children

    Mark Medoff, 'Children of a Lesser God' Playwright, Dies at 79

    Mark Medoff, the playwright who wrote Tony Award-winning play “Children of a Lesser God,” died Tuesday in Las Cruces, N.M. He was 79. His daughter Jessica Medoff Bunchman posted news of his death on Facebook, and the Las Cruces Sun-News attributed the cause to cancer. “Children of a Lesser God” starred John Rubinstein and Phyllis Frelich [...]

  • Ink review

    Broadway Review: 'Ink' With Jonny Lee Miller

    Garish, lurid and brash, “Ink,” the British import now on Broadway in a Manhattan Theatre Club production, is the theatrical equivalent of its subject, the UK’s Daily Sun — the newspaper that reshaped British journalism and propelled Rupert Murdoch’s ascent to media mogul. Like the tabloid, it feels unsubstantial, rushed and icky. You can’t say [...]

  • All My Sons review

    London Theater Review: 'All My Sons' With Sally Field, Bill Pullman

    If “All My Sons” is showing its age, it sure shows no signs of abating. Just days after a major revival opened on Broadway, moving Annette Bening and Tracy Letts into the Tony zone, up the play pops in London. The Old Vic has arguably secured the starrier cast, too: Bill Pullman and Sally Field [...]

  • Tootsie review

    Broadway Review: 'Tootsie'

    The new Broadway adaptation of “Tootsie” is old-fashioned and proud of it — and it’s a surefire crowd-pleaser, in this musical spin on the 1982 film comedy with Santino Fontana in the Dustin Hoffman role. Robert Horn (book) and Tony-winner David Yazbek (score) have a high old time poking fun at theatrical rituals — the [...]

  • Kelli O'Hara

    Listen: How Kelli O'Hara Brings #MeToo to 'Kiss Me, Kate'

    “Kiss Me, Kate” is one of the best-known titles in musical theater. But in this day and age, the “Taming of the Shrew”-inspired comedy’s depiction of the gender dynamic seems downright, well, problematic. Listen to this week’s podcast below: Kelli O’Hara is well aware of that, and so were her collaborators on the Roundabout Theatre [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad