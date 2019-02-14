×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

West End Review: Gillian Anderson and Lily James in ‘All About Eve’

GIllian Anderson and Lily James star in auteur Ivo van Hove's adaptation of the classic film.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
All About Eve review
CREDIT: Jan Versweyveld
With:
Gillian Anderson, Merric Boyd, Monica Dolan, Ian Drysdale,  Rejiro Emasiobi, Tsion Habte, Charles Hagerty, Lily James, Jessie Mei Li, Chanelle Modi, Stuart Nunn, Julian Ovenden, Phillipa Peak, Sheila Reid, Grace Stone, Rhashan Stone, Stanley Townsend, Philip Voyzey, Michael Warburton.

2 hours

To adapt a crass old adage: it’s “All About Eve,” not “All About Steve.” Stripping Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s sharp-witted screenplay about a waning theater star of its period trappings, Ivo van Hove’s stage adaptation fine-tunes its feminism for our own sexist age — image-obsessed, anti-aging, the time of Time’s Up. Rather than blaming Lily James’ ambitious Eve for overthrowing Gillian Anderson’s Margo Channing, this “live cinema” staging reserves its real ire for the men around them both: those that script, shape and critique the way women appear. “Funny business, a woman’s career,” Margo mused in 1950; 70 years on, it’s funnier still.

The silvery walls of designer Jan Versweyveld’s stage are studded with portraits of Anderson’s Margo: lips pouted, hair tussled, hand grazing a cheek. They’re the sort of shots that sell make-up or clothes, and sit in glossy magazines on glossier coffee tables. This is the visual lexicon of femininity and stardom today, the currency of fame that gives female celebrities their value. Over the course of “All About Eve,” almost without anyone initially noticing, Anderson’s photos are swapped for almost identical shots of James’ Eve. This “All About Eve” is all about image.

More Reviews

Mankiewicz’s original film starts as showbiz satire and mutates into horror. Bit by bit, the butter-wouldn’t-melt Eve homes in on her heroine, the great Broadway star, and primes herself for a well-timed pounce. She is a perfect parasite: a fawning young fan who, gradually, gears up to oust her host. Eve’s not just an understudy who usurps the star, but an imposter who appropriates her idol’s entire identity. She studies Margo’s mannerisms, what makes her tick, then steps into her shoes, her spotlight, even her skin. By the time you clock on, it’s already too late. The young woman has consumed her elder entirely.

Here, from the moment James’ eager Eve scoops up Margo’s costume and tries it on for size, sliding an arm into each sleeve, her intentions are obvious. When she bows, dreamily, into thin air, Anderson’s stood right behind her, looking on like a ghost. It’s creepy, but if it pre-empts the plot, giving the game away from the start, van Hove has another target in mind: not the act of replacement, but the image being refreshed — a version of womanhood shaped by the male gaze.

Because both Margo and Eve are surrounded by men: Stanley Townsend’s urbane and authoritative critic Addison DeWitt, who guides the onstage camera through this backstage world and so frames what we see; Rhashan Stone’s nervy dramatist Lloyd Richards, who writes these women their roles; Julian Ovenden’s charmed director, who pulls them into shape; Ian Drysdale’s obnoxious producer, who puts up the cash. Between them, these men shape the way women are seen: who gets the spotlight, in what roles and how. Actresses themselves are reduced to mere pawns. As the playwright snaps, “It’s about time the piano realized it has not written the concerto.”

Van Hove, cleverly, uses the camera to split the public and the private, on from off. As cameras snake through the action, one shows Margo’s party guests cavorting, while another finds the hostess drinking alone, vomiting up her champagne then fixing her face, wiping her chin and rejoining the fray. Another spies Eve, flustered, fending off an intrusive interview behind the bedroom door, before popping outside wearing nothing but a towel and a smile. Throughout we’re privy to public faces and private moments, and van Hove suggests that women are constantly expected to perform.

His central motifs are makeup and mirrors. Again and again, we see Margo and Eve fixing their faces and staring back at their reflections, sometimes holding their features aghast. A mini-camera catches them in close up and, with a little technical wizardry, their faces age before their very eyes: Anderson’s cracks into wrinkles, her hair thins; James’ mutates to meet Anderson’s outline. Those portraits exert a pressure of their own, too perfect to be true. “It got so I couldn’t tell the real from the unreal,” Eve frets. “Except that the unreal seemed more real to me.”

If it’s a typically incisive understanding of a story’s substance, too often “All About Eve” feels like auto van Hove — a selection of the Flemish director’s old familiar tricks. It’s meaningful, but mechanical; cleverly calculated, artfully calibrated but ultimately uninspired. That the production never finds a way to subvert or distort its own gaze — casting two beautiful screen stars without entirely disrupting their image (or its own marketing campaign) — only adds to the irony of having a male director at the helm and a female lead who used opening night to tweet a promotional code for her own clothing line. It all adds to the impression of superficiality.

“I wouldn’t worry too much about your heart,” says Margo, icily, right at the end. “You can always put that award where your heart used to be.” Well, quite.

West End Review: Gillian Anderson and Lily James in 'All About Eve'

Noel Coward Theatre, London; 872 seats; £95 ($122) top. Opened, reviewed Feb. 12, 2019. Running time: 2 HOURS

Production: A Sonia Friedman Productions production of a screenplay by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, adapted by Ivo van Hove.

Creative: Directed by Ivo van Hove. Set and lighting design, Jan Versweyveld; costume design, An D’Huys; composer, PJ Harvey; sound design, Tom Gibbons.

Cast: Gillian Anderson, Merric Boyd, Monica Dolan, Ian Drysdale,  Rejiro Emasiobi, Tsion Habte, Charles Hagerty, Lily James, Jessie Mei Li, Chanelle Modi, Stuart Nunn, Julian Ovenden, Phillipa Peak, Sheila Reid, Grace Stone, Rhashan Stone, Stanley Townsend, Philip Voyzey, Michael Warburton.

More Legit

  • All About Eve review

    West End Review: Gillian Anderson and Lily James in 'All About Eve'

    To adapt a crass old adage: it’s “All About Eve,” not “All About Steve.” Stripping Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s sharp-witted screenplay about a waning theater star of its period trappings, Ivo van Hove’s stage adaptation fine-tunes its feminism for our own sexist age — image-obsessed, anti-aging, the time of Time’s Up. Rather than blaming Lily James’ [...]

  • Adam Shankman

    Listen: Why Adam Shankman Directs Every Movie Like It's a Musical

    Director Adam Shankman’s latest movie, the Taraji P. Henson comedy “What Men Want,” isn’t a musical. But as one of Hollywood’s top director-choreographers of musicals and musical sequences, he approaches even non-musicals with a sense of tempo. Listen to this week’s podcast below: More Reviews Video Game Review: 'Crackdown 3' “When I read a script, [...]

  • Matthew Bourne's 'Cinderella' Review

    L.A. Theater Review: Matthew Bourne's 'Cinderella'

    How much can you change “Cinderella” before it is no longer “Cinderella”? In the case of choreography maestro Matthew Bourne — who, it should be said, first unveiled his spin on the classic folk tale some 22 years ago — the music is most certainly “Cinderella” (Prokofiev’s 1945 score, to be exact), but the plot [...]

  • 'Pinter Seven' Review: Martin Freeman Stars

    West End Review: 'Pinter Seven' Starring Martin Freeman

    “Pinter at the Pinter” has been an education — a crash course in Britain’s greatest post-war playwright. Director-producer Jamie Lloyd’s star-studded, six-month sprint through Harold Pinter’s short plays and sketches has been exquisitely curated and consistently revelatory. Not only has Lloyd tuned audiences into the writer’s technique, his unconventional groupings have exposed a load of [...]

  • Christopher Burney Tapped as New York

    New York Stage and Film Taps Christopher Burney as Artistic Director (EXCLUSIVE)

    Christopher Burney has been tapped as the new artistic director of New York Stage and Film, one of the preeminent incubators for theater in the country. He joins the non-profit from New York’s Second Stage Theatre, where he currently serves as artistic producer. Burney was hired following a nationwide search. In addition, Liz Carlson, New [...]

  • Jeremy Pope Choir Boy

    Listen: Rising Broadway Star Jeremy Pope's Advice for Young Actors

    Jeremy Pope is having the kind of year most young actors dream of: He’s currently making his Broadway debut in the title role of “Choir Boy,” the play by Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (“Moonlight”), and four days after he leaves that show, he’ll start performances in “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of [...]

  • Calvin Klein Musical Creator Talks Celebrity

    Calvin Klein Musical Creator Talks Gwyneth Paltrow, Ralph Lauren and Meghan Markle

    When one thinks of Calvin Klein, perhaps what comes to mind are clean lines, simple silhouettes, and maybe that memorable (for better or for worse) Justin Bieber underwear ad. Your brain might not immediately jump to subterfuge, paranoia, Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” or even a Haitian witch doctor. But fashion, comedy, and high-stakes drama are at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad