×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Off Broadway Review: ‘Alice by Heart’

Alice has a ‘Spring Awakening’ of her own in this dark, troubling wonderland.

By

Frank's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alice by Heart review
CREDIT: Deen van Meer
With:
Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Wesley Taylor, Noah Galvin, Zachary Infante, Andrew Kober, Grace McLean, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Catherine Ricafort, Heath Saunders, Mia DiLena, Zachary Downer.

1 hour 25 minutes

Creatives from every discipline have tried to make Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s tale “Alice in Wonderland” their own, only to find themselves falling down an artistic rabbit hole. The new interpretation now inaugurating a spiffy new home for Off Broadway’s MCC Theater, “Alice by Heart,” also joins the ranks of adaptations that have gotten tangled up in the details of nonsense, despite some dreamy melodies (from “Spring Awakening” Tony winners Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater), clever staging and a welcome emotional arc for the title character.

Set in 1941 in a London Underground station, a group of young people and misfits find refuge during the Blitz. But it might as well be an insane asylum, because everyone there is traumatized in the extreme, including the adult caregivers. The conceit of layering madness on madness, while intriguing at first, becomes tiresome, as the players enter and exit Wonderland in the production’s wobbly double-narrative.

At least this Alice (Molly Gordon) is less annoying than in other versions. For this coming-of-age take, she is presented as a pre-adolescent showing substantial growth, both physically and emotionally, as she learns to leave childhood behind in order to enter a less innocent world filled with grim realities and tragic losses.

More Reviews

Making it a kind of “Spring Awakening” for this Alice would seem like a perfect fit  composer Sheik and lyricist Sater, who with Jessie Nelson (“Waitress”) co-wrote this book. And here Sheik’s best melodies — like “Afternoon,” “West of Word” and “Still” — have that haunting ache of young dreamers.

But the twin tales are burdened with so many symbols, riddles, wordplay and metaphors that it all ends up more exhausting than invigorating. Worse yet, it’s just no fun, even when things get curiouser and curiouser.

Alice at first comes across as a pre-possessed girl who seems the most grounded in this ensemble of lost youths — at least until her friend Alfred (Colton Ryan) is brought in and diagnosed with fatal tuberculosis.

Her efforts to lift his spirits by reading their beloved Carroll tale are met with unreasonable fury by a fearsome nurse, later the Queen of Hearts (Grace Maclean), who destroys Alice’s precious book. Alice, though, has memorized the story — hence the show’s title — and continues the narrative for Alfred surreptitiously as she tries to find an escape for both of them in this alternate universe.

In Alice’s dreamscape, her sick friend becomes the White Rabbit obsessed with time — as in “running out of” — and other youths from the subway station become various Carroll characters whom Alice meets along the way in her efforts to seek a safe haven.  (Think “Alice and the Starcatcher.”) But she also discovers first love, a changing physique and a loving heart.

Also giving the show a lift is the staging directed by Nelson, along with the imaginative choreography by Rick and Jeff Kuperman. Using the props at hand —  crutches, helmets, gas masks, curtains and cots — they conjure croquet matches with flamingos, turtles hunkered down for a shelling and garden doorways.

The cast is solid, though the peripheral characters are thinly drawn even as their surreal alter egos revel in extravagance. Wesley Taylor has an especially fine time as the Mad Hatter, and Andrew Kober takes on five roles with flair, including King of Hearts and an imposing Jabberwocky.

But individual characters or moments or melodies aren’t enough. Though a coming-of-age approach gives this Alice some distinction, a wonder it is not.

Off Broadway Review: 'Alice by Heart'

Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space; 245 seats; $84 top ticket. Reviewed Feb. 22, 2019; opened Feb. 26. Running time: 1 HOUR 25 MIN.

Production: An MCC Theater presentation of a musical in one act with book by Steven Sater with Jessie Nelson, music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater.

Creative: Direction by Jessie Nelson; choreography, Rick and Jeff Kuperman; music direction, Jason Hart; sets, Edward Pierce; costumes, Paloma Young; lighting, Bradley King; sound, Dan Moses Schreier; production stage manager, Davin De Santis.

Cast: Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Wesley Taylor, Noah Galvin, Zachary Infante, Andrew Kober, Grace McLean, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Catherine Ricafort, Heath Saunders, Mia DiLena, Zachary Downer.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Legit

  • Alice by Heart review

    Off Broadway Review: 'Alice by Heart'

    Creatives from every discipline have tried to make Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s tale “Alice in Wonderland” their own, only to find themselves falling down an artistic rabbit hole. The new interpretation now inaugurating a spiffy new home for Off Broadway’s MCC Theater, “Alice by Heart,” also joins the ranks of adaptations that have gotten tangled [...]

  • Anaïs Mitchell Interview: Building Buzzy New

    Listen: How 'Hadestown' Creators Built Their Buzzy New Musical

    “Hadestown” arrives on Broadway later this spring with plenty of fans in its back pocket, thanks to the musical’s 2016 Off Broadway run and its popular cast recording. But even theatergoers who saw that premiere production can expect surprises — a lot of them. Listen to this week’s podcast below: On the latest episode of [...]

  • The Play That Goes Wrong review

    BBC Orders Comedy Series Based on ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

    The BBC has greenlit “The Goes Wrong Show,” a new series based on Mischief Theatre’s popular “The Play That Goes Wrong” stage production about a troupe that puts on disastrous plays. The stage show has transferred from London’s West End to Broadway for a J.J. Abrams-produced version described by Variety as “a broad, silly and [...]

  • By the Way Meet Vera Stark

    Off Broadway Review: 'By the Way, Meet Vera Stark' by Lynn Nottage

    After writing two harrowing Pulitzer Prize-winning plays, “Sweat” and “Ruined,” Lynn Nottage is entitled to have a little fun. But while this revival of her new play, “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” walks and talks like a screwball comedy, it has a real brain in its head. Before we get too serious, let’s meet [...]

  • Merrily We Roll AlongRoundabout Theatre CompanyMERRILY

    Off Broadway Review: 'Merrily We Roll Along'

    Like the optimistic youths at the end — or is it the beginning? — of “Merrily We Roll Along,” creatives keep going back to this problematic Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical, re-imagining the show in the hope that the end results will be different this time around. They’re not. But disappointments are often off-set by new [...]

  • My Fair Lady Laura Benanti

    Listen: Laura Benanti on 'My Fair Lady' and the Secret to Her Melania Trump Impersonation

    Laura Benanti is now playing her dream role on Broadway. At the same time, the Tony winner (“Gypsy”) is also playing her toughest part ever. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “It’s the most demanding part I think I’ll probably play,” said Benanti, now appearing as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center Theater’s well-received revival of [...]

  • Hamilton West End Production.

    'Hamilton' Panic Over Mistaken Reports of Gunfire Injures Three in San Francisco

    Three people were injured after mistaken reports of an active shooter at a San Francisco production of “Hamilton” caused attendees to flee the theater. CNN reported that a woman experienced a medical emergency — later determined to be a heart attack — during a scene in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s play wherein Founding Father Alexander Hamilton is shot on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad