×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

London Theater Review: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Nicholas Hytner's immersive fairy kingdom fails to fly, despite an imposing and otherworldly Gwendoline Christie.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Midsummer Night's Dream review
CREDIT: Manuel Harlan
With:
Paul Adeyefa, Hammed Animashaun, Charlotte Atkinson, Tessa Bonham Jones, Oliver Chris, Gwendoline Christie, Jermaine Freeman, Isis Hainsworth, Chipo Kureya, Francis Lovehall, Ami Metcalf, Kevin McMonagle, Jamie-Rose Monk, Felicity Montagu, David Moorst, Lennin Nelson-McClure, Rachel Tolzman, Jay Webb, Kit Young.

2 hours 45 minutes

A Midsummer Night’s Dream” can be many things. There are earthy “Dreams,” airy “Dreams,” saucy “Dreams” and sweet “Dreams.” It’s Shakespeare’s most malleable play.

Nicholas Hytner’s new staging strives to set itself apart, plunging its immersive audience into a festival-style fairy kingdom and casting the ethereal, white-blonde Gwendoline Christie (fresh off “Game of Thrones”) as a fairy queen. It is, nonetheless, the sort of “Dream” you forget the second it finishes. Open your eyes and it’s gone.

This is a melange of a “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” several shows rolled into one. There’s a forest floor of cast-iron beds entangled in plastic ivy and felt flowers to suggest slumber, and a canopy of circus artists in skintight sequins and glitter to summon the carnivalesque. It has a Pride-punk of a Puck — David Moorst gurns and ticks in his ripped jeans and torn tank top — who serves two bona fide fantastical fairy masters. It’s never clear: Is this metaphor or magic? Forest, festival or fantasia?

More Reviews

Hytner’s strength with Shakespeare has always been creating credible worlds. He stitches societies together with hierarchies and protocol — Hamlet’s surveillance state, Julius Caesar’s faltering order — and, indeed, his Athens is immediately comprehensible: an ultra-patriarchal system, men in sharp suits, women in cloth bonnets, very “Handmaid’s Tale.” Oliver Chris’s sternly imperious king keeps his bride-to-be in a box: Christie’s seething Hippolyta is the spoils of war. It’s a world where fathers select their sons-in-law and women are reduced to property. Little wonder that, having pushed back, Isis Hainsworth’s headstrong Hermia elopes with her preferred husband-to-be.

The forest, however, becomes altogether blurrier: neither one thing, nor the other. It changes people’s behavior, that much is clear, and its spirit is one of gender equality. As the fairy first couple, Chris and Christie don’t fight furiously over their Indian boy; they flirt, wheedle, cajole and joke with each other before, regretfully, going their separate ways. Their relationship is respectful and well-matched and, by switching the roles so that Christie’s Titania drugs her fairy king, Hytner wisely resets their power dynamic.

Puck’s flower-power upsets the balance. If, ordinarily, Athens’ men are in control, they lose it entirely when completely loved-up. Kit Young’s Lysander loses all his leather-jacketed swagger for prostrate subservience; Paul Adeyefa ditches his detachment in a fit of pie-eyed swooning. Indeed, the second Puck pushes his petals their way, the two men lock eyes, then lips: they hold no sway over their own desires. Ditto Chris’s macho Oberon who, dosed up, dotes on Hammed Animashaun’s blokey Bottom.

The point might be to show that sexuality isn’t fixed, to stress that attraction exists on a spectrum, but the side-effects are unfortunate. Hytner ends up making homosexuality the butt of a bad joke: Chris undergoes a personality transplant as Oberon, erupting into a burst of campery that culminates in a bunny dance to Beyonce, a bubble bath for two and a lot of sniggering about two straight men having — and even enjoying — sex. It utterly undercuts the intention, equating homosexuality to humiliation.

The root cause is that Hytner’s staging pulls two ways at once, part play and part party. The first asks us to invest in its fiction; the second wants us present in the room, and its impulse is to crowdplease at the expense of the script. There are a slew of anachronistic comic asides, mugging Mechanicals, singalong numbers and circus acts that don’t come close to mustering either spectacle or festival spirit. Bunny Christie’s plasticky forest and Christina Cunningham’s spangled sprites all look rather cheap. It’s all a bit cringey, like your dad dancing to Dua Lipa. Hytner’s last attempt at immersive theatre, “Julius Caesar,” cast us as citizens of Rome, then ramped up the thriller tension to cover the cracks. Here, where something exuberant is required, we’re left to flounder around fairyland.

London Theater Review: 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

Bridge Theatre, London; 900 seats; £95 ($115) top. Opened June 11,  2019. Reviewed June 18. Running time: 2 HOURS, 45 MIN.

Production: A London Theatre Company production of a play in five acts by William Shakespeare

Creative: Directed by Nicholas Hytner; Production design, Bunny Christie; costume design, Christina Cunningham; movement, Arlene Phillips; lighting, Bruno Poet; sound, Paul Arditti; composition, Grant Olding.

Cast: Paul Adeyefa, Hammed Animashaun, Charlotte Atkinson, Tessa Bonham Jones, Oliver Chris, Gwendoline Christie, Jermaine Freeman, Isis Hainsworth, Chipo Kureya, Francis Lovehall, Ami Metcalf, Kevin McMonagle, Jamie-Rose Monk, Felicity Montagu, David Moorst, Lennin Nelson-McClure, Rachel Tolzman, Jay Webb, Kit Young.

More Legit

  • A Midsummer Night's Dream review

    London Theater Review: 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

    “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” can be many things. There are earthy “Dreams,” airy “Dreams,” saucy “Dreams” and sweet “Dreams.” It’s Shakespeare’s most malleable play. Nicholas Hytner’s new staging strives to set itself apart, plunging its immersive audience into a festival-style fairy kingdom and casting the ethereal, white-blonde Gwendoline Christie (fresh off “Game of Thrones”) as [...]

  • Audra McDonald Frankie and Johnny

    Listen: How Audra McDonald Faced Her Fear in 'Frankie and Johnny'

    When producers offered Audra McDonald a role in “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” opposite Michael Shannon, she immediately said yes. Then she remembered the nude scene. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “Hell, yes, there was trepidation,” the Tony-winning actress said on the new episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. “I was [...]

  • A Strange Loop review

    Off Broadway Review: 'A Strange Loop'

    “No one cares about a writer who is struggling to write,” sings the anxiety-ridden lead character in Michael R. Jackson’s sometimes exhilarating, sometimes exasperating new musical, “A Strange Loop,” at Playwrights Horizons. The abundantly talented Jackson takes the otherwise tired trope of the young, poor and sensitive artist trying to discover his true self and [...]

  • Richard E Grant Everybody's Talking About

    Richard E. Grant to Play Former Drag Queen in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

    Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant will portray a former drag queen and mentor in “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” the movie adaptation of the British stage musical. “Catastrophe” co-creator and star Sharon Horgan and “Happy Valley” star Sarah Lancashire have also joined the film. Max Harwood will play the titular role of Jamie, a role inspired [...]

  • The Secret Life of Bees review

    Off Broadway Review: 'The Secret Life of Bees'

    There’s a sweet sense of sisterhood that’s simply divine in “The Secret Life of Bees,” the heartwarming new musical at the Atlantic Theater Company based on Sue Monk Kidd’s bestselling 2002 coming-of-age novel, set in South Carolina in 1964 amid Civil Rights struggles. (A 2008 film adaptation starred Dakota Fanning and Queen Latifah.) The feeling [...]

  • 10 Comics to Watch

    Variety Announces 10 Comics to Watch for 2019

    Variety has chosen its 10 Comics to Watch for 2019. The honorees will be profiled in the July 18 issue of Variety and at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal at a cocktail party on Thursday, July 25, followed by a panel and showcase on Friday, July 26. The events are sponsored by Cohen & Gardner LLP. The [...]

  • Vanessa Hudgens So You Think You

    Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Kilgore to Star in Reading of 'The Notebook' Musical

    Vanessa Hudgens and Tony-nominee Hailey Kilgore are joining an upcoming reading of Ingrid Michaelson’s stage adaptation of “The Notebook” by Nicholas Sparks. Tony nominee Michael Greif is set to direct the reading, which will open June 23 at Vassar College’s Martel Theater as part of their Powerhouse Theater season. Kilgore will star as the younger [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad