Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez to Star in Ross Golan’s Musical ‘The Wrong Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez will star in the Off-Broadway production of “The Wrong Man.”

Originally conceived as a solo acoustic performance by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan, “The Wrong Man” has be reconfigured into a full-blown stage show, one that will be directed by Tony Award-winner Thomas Kail (“Hamilton). The musical is set in Reno, Nevada, and tells the story of Duran, a man just scraping by, who is accused of a murder he says he didn’t commit.

Henry is a three-time Tony Award nominee who previously appeared in the critically acclaimed revival of “Carousel,” “Violet,” and “The Scottsboro Boys.” This fall, he will star opposite Jason Mamoa in “See” for Apple TV.

Renée has previously performed on Broadway in “Big Gish” and “Pippin.” She recently appeared on “The Big Bang Theory’s” final season, “Master of None,” and in Facebook’s original series “Strangers.”

Vasquez joins “The Wrong Man” from the Broadway cast of “Hamilton,” where he was the first and only actor to portray the roles of Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, George Washington, Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson. He was also in the original Broadway cast of “Waitress” and has appeared in such shows as “The Good Fight” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Golan has written hit songs for the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Lady Antebellum, Selena Gomez, Pink, Michael Buble, Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, and Flo Rida. “The Wrong Man” has a decade-long journey to the stage. It has also been a full-length album and an animated film.

“The Wrong Man” will be performed at MCC Theater. The creative team includes scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, music direction by Taylor Peckham, and casting by Telsey + Company/Bernard Telsey, CSA, Rebecca Scholl, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Pacella. As previously announced, Alex Lacamoire, will serve as orchestrator and the production will also feature choreography by Travis Wall.

Tickets to the musical will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, July 26. That coincides with the release of “The Wrong Man” concept album by Interscope Records. Performances Wednesday, September 18, 2019.