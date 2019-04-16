×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: The ‘Dumb Joke’ Hidden in ‘White Noise’

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
White Noise Suzan-Lori Parks
CREDIT: Joan Marcus

Suzan-Lori Parks’ new play “White Noise” tackles a host of urgent, hot-button topics, including racism and slavery — but, according to the playwright, there’s also a “dumb joke” buried in it.

Listen to this week’s podcast below:

Appearing with “White Noise” director Oskar Eustis on “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast, Parks revealed that the inspiration for names she chose for her four characters — Leo, Dawn, Misha and Ralph — came from a very unlikely source. “Anybody know the Ninja Turtles?” she asked.

She was referring to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the cartoon quartet named Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael. She based the names of her own characters on them. “It’s like a dumb joke,” she said. “It makes you laugh. I realized, ‘Oh s—, that’s what I do when I write.’ I tell myself a dumb joke, and once I tell myself a dumb joke, then the floor drops out and I descend rapidly into a very deep, dark and frightening and difficult place.”

The play left its dumb-joke roots far behind to tackle some of the toughest issues facing society today. “It’s written for an audience that feels that it’s woke,” noted Eustis, who directed the play’s world premiere, now playing at Off Broadway’s Public Theater. “It feels like on some level we get the history of racism of this country and we get the problem of black-white relationships and we’ve struggled with it and we see it clearly. And the play goes, ‘Oh you think you see it clearly? No you don’t. It’s way deeper than you think.’ It shakes you up. It shakes me up.”

Also on the new episode of “Stagecraft,” the playwright and the director discuss the secrets behind the writing process, the hard work of loving all your characters equally — and reveal who in the cast is the best bowler.

New episodes of “Stagecraft” are available every Tuesday. Download and subscribe to “Stagecraft” on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or anywhere finer podcasts are dispensed. Find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

More Legit

  • White Noise Suzan-Lori Parks

    Listen: The 'Dumb Joke' Hidden in 'White Noise'

    Suzan-Lori Parks’ new play “White Noise” tackles a host of urgent, hot-button topics, including racism and slavery — but, according to the playwright, there’s also a “dumb joke” buried in it. Listen to this week’s podcast below: Appearing with “White Noise” director Oskar Eustis on “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast, Parks revealed that the inspiration for [...]

  • Adam Driver appears at the curtain

    Adam Driver on Starring in 'Burn This' for a Second Time

    The Hudson Theatre’s new production of “Burn This” marks its first Broadway revival since it premiered on the Great White Way in 1987, but Adam Driver is no stranger to the work. He starred as Pale in a Juilliard production of the Lanford Wilson drama when he was still a student — and only now, [...]

  • Alan Wasser

    Alan Wasser, Tony-Winning Broadway General Manager, Dies at 70

    Alan Wasser, a veteran Broadway general manager who received an honorary Tony Award, died from complications from Parkinson’s disease in New York on Sunday. He was 70. Wasser founded Alan Wasser Associates and general managed “Les Misérables,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Miss Saigon,” three of the most successful productions of all time. He [...]

  • Aretha Franklin Clinton inauguration

    Pulitzer Prizes: Aretha Franklin, Trump Tax Cheating Story Honored

    Donald Trump will have something to hate tweet about this afternoon. The Pulitzer Prizes awarded two hard-hitting investigations into the 45th president during its annual ceremony on Monday. The New York Times earned a prize in explanatory reporting for an 18-month investigation into the elaborate steps that Trump and his family went to in an [...]

  • A German Life review

    London Theater Review: Maggie Smith in 'A German Life'

    How helpful are warnings from history? Two years ago, in February 2017, Amazon briefly sold out its entire stock of Hannah Arendt’s 500-page treatise, “The Origins of Totalitarianism.” In it, the German-born philosopher surveys the conditions that gave rise to Nazi rule, charting fascism’s incremental creep. Social shifts are slow, sometimes too slow to spot, [...]

  • Ian Cognito Dead: British Comic on

    British Comic Ian Cognito Dies on Stage During Comedy Set

    British comedian Ian Cognito, whose real name was Paul Barbieri, died on stage while performing a stand-up set in Bicester, England on Thursday evening. He was 60. According to CNN, the comic was mid-performance at the Atic Bar in a small English town north of Oxford when he fell ill. When paramedics arrived at the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad