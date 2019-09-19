×
Variety to Celebrate Second Business of Broadway Breakfast With Thomas Schumacher, Diane Paulus and Diablo Cody

Variety has announced the lineup for its second annual Business of Broadway breakfast presented by City National Bank.

Joining the breakfast on Oct. 7 is the president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions Thomas Schumacher, who will take part in the event’s keynote conversation. In his Disney position, Thomas oversees the company’s worldwide stage productions, which include “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Newsies,” “Aladdin” and “Frozen.”  He also serves as the chairman of The Broadway League.

“As Broadway box office continues to astound, it is vital that Variety recognize industry prowess with our annual Business of Broadway event,” said Michelle Sobrino Stearns, Variety‘s group publisher and chief revenue officer. “This year’s lineup of speakers and guests will provide different and unique points of view on what it takes to get a show onto Broadway and how to succeed in an increasingly competitive market.”

Other conversations include a focus on the musical “Jagged Little Pill’s” journey to Broadway with Diablo Cody, director Diane Paulus and producers Eva Price, Vivek J. Tiwark, Arvind Ethan David. Additionally,the breakfast will coincide with the launch of Variety’s 10 Broadway Players to Watch list, which looks to highlight producers and content creators making waves in the Broadway community.

“Broadway continues to attract passionate artists from across the entertainment industry who are collaborating to tell original stories, reach wider audiences and bring new voices to the stage,” said City National Bank senior vice president of Erik Piechuch. “City National is proud to support these artists on the journey and to participate in Variety’s annual Power of Broadway breakfast.”

Abrams Artists and Withum Smith + Brown are supporting partners of the event.

