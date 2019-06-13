Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Kilgore to Star in Reading of ‘The Notebook’ Musical

Vanessa Hudgens and Tony-nominee Hailey Kilgore are joining an upcoming reading of Ingrid Michaelson’s stage adaptation of “The Notebook” by Nicholas Sparks.

Tony nominee Michael Greif is set to direct the reading, which will open June 23 at Vassar College’s Martel Theater as part of their Powerhouse Theater season. Kilgore will star as the younger version of lead Allie Hamilton while Hudgens will take on a middle-aged version of the same character.

Singer-songwriter Michaelson wrote the score and lyrics for the musical adaptation, alongside “This is Us” writer Bekah Brunsetter. Previously, Michaelson has starred on Broadway in “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” in 2017.

“The Notebook” tells the story of two young lovers who are separated by classist Southern convention. When mill worker Noah Calhoun meets the wealthy Allie Hamilton, the two are passionately drawn to each other despite the wishes of their families. However, the couple falls into chaos after Noah leaves to serve in World War II, and Allie gets engaged to another man.

Sparks’ book was first adapted into a movie in 2004 with stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. The musical adaptation will follow the same story, but with Candy Buckley, Hudgens and Kilgore playing Allie and Antonio Cipriano, Clifton Duncan and Tony-winner James Naughton playing Noah.

Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch are producing.