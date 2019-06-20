×
Tracy Letts’ Comedy ‘The Minutes’ to Hit Broadway in 2020

Playwright Tracy Letts’ comedy “The Minutes” will hit the Broadway stage in Feb. 2020.

“The Minutes,” written by actor, producer and playwright Letts, is a comedy taking a look at the current state of American politics through the lens of a small, fictional town called Big Cherry. The play is set in a city council meeting and is filled with back-stabbing, deception, and trickery. “The Minutes” was a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist.

At 90 minutes long, the play will include a cast of 11 actors. Letts will reunite with director Anna D. Shapiro, who helmed the premiere production of the play at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, Ill. Shapiro and Letts worked together on Letts’ “August: Osage County,” for which Shapiro won the Tony Award for best direction of a play in 2008. The play also won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama the same year.

Letts is a Tony award-winning actor for his role in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” and is currently on Broadway for “All My Sons,” also starring Annette Bening and Benjamin Walker. Letts’ play “Linda Vista” will also hit the stage with previews set for Sept. 19 and opening night set for Oct. 10 at Hayes Theatre.

Leaders of the production team include Jeffrey Richards and Steve Traxler.

