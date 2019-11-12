×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Tootsie’ Ending Broadway Run in January

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tootsie Santino Fontana
CREDIT: Matthew Murphy

Tootsie,” the critically acclaimed musical adaptation of the 1982 classic film comedy, will play its final Broadway performance on Jan. 5, 2020.

When it wraps up its run, the show will have logged 293 regular and 25 preview performances at the cavernous Marquis Theatre, where it sometimes labored to draw big crowds. Last week, “Tootsie” grossed $943,765 and played to 78.2% capacity, a mediocre result for a heavily capitalized production.

The show started strong out of the gate when it opened last spring, but began teetering over the summer. The competition among musicals has only grown more intense since “Tootsie” premiered in April. New productions such as “Moulin Rouge!” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” have been selling out, hotly anticipated new shows such as “Jagged Little Pill” are set to open, and “Hadestown,” the 2019 Tony winner for best musical, recently announced it had recouped its investment.

“Tootsie” may have lost out on the big prize to “Hadestown,” but it did win Tonys for the lead performance of Santino Fontana and for its book. Like the movie, the show follows a temperamental whose reputation for being difficult makes him persona persona non grata in the theater world. To get a plum role in a new Broadway musical, he pretends to be a woman.

“Tootsie” will launch a North American Tour at Shea’s Buffalo Theater in Buffalo, New York, in October 2020. Casting, exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date.

In addition, there are plans to mount several international productions the show. “Tootsie” was directed by Scott Ellis (“She Loves Me”), and featured an original score by David Yazbek (“The Band’s Visit”), as well as a book Robert Horn (“13”).

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • Tootsie Santino Fontana

    'Tootsie' Ending Broadway Run in January

    “Tootsie,” the critically acclaimed musical adaptation of the 1982 classic film comedy, will play its final Broadway performance on Jan. 5, 2020. When it wraps up its run, the show will have logged 293 regular and 25 preview performances at the cavernous Marquis Theatre, where it sometimes labored to draw big crowds. Last week, “Tootsie” [...]

  • Laurel Griggs

    Laurel Griggs, Broadway and 'SNL' Actress, Dies at 13

    Laurel Griggs, who starred in Broadway’s “ONCE the Musical” as Ivanka, has died. She was 13. An obituary posted to Dignity Memorial indicates she died on Nov. 5, and Griggs’ grandfather wrote on Facebook that her death was due to a massive asthma attack. Griggs made her Broadway debut when she was six years old [...]

  • West End celling collapse

    Ceiling Collapse at 'Death of a Salesman' Leads to Theater Closure, Boycott Threats

    The West End revival of “Death of a Salesman” has moved into a temporary space after parts of the ceiling of Piccadilly Theatre collapsed during a Wednesday night performance. Five audience members sustained minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals. The theater will remain closed for the rest of the week. In the meantime, [...]

  • Tina review

    Broadway Review: 'Tina'

    “Now, that’s what I call a Broadway show!” That’s what the stranger sitting next to me at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater yelled into my ear at the roof-raising finale of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” I’d say he nailed it. Call “Tina” a jukebox musical or a bio-musical or anything you want to call it, but [...]

  • Cyrano review Peter Dinklage

    Off Broadway Review: 'Cyrano' Starring Peter Dinklage

    It’s pride and not panache that drives this overly spare and gloomy musical adaptation of that classic tale of unrequited love and honor, “Cyrano de Bergerac.” Despite a mesmerizing performance by Peter Dinklage, hot off “Game of Thrones,” and a haunting score by members of the band The National, this “Cyrano” is so reductive — [...]

  • Armie Hammer

    Armie Hammer, Jessie Mueller to Star in Broadway Production of Tracy Letts' 'The Minutes'

    Armie Hammer and Jessie Mueller will lead the cast of “The Minutes,” the Broadway production of a new play by Tracy Letts. The play seems tailor-made for these politically polarized times. It dissects a particularly contentious city council meeting, one in which the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition of various community members bubbles up to the [...]

  • Lightning Thief Broadway musical

    Listen: How 'The Lightning Thief' Creators Aim to Diversify Broadway

    “The Lightning Thief” doesn’t look like most Broadway musicals. And according to its creators, that’s a good thing. Listen to this week’s podcast below: After all, the musical based on Rick Riordan’s hit series of YA novels can count itself as one of a number of new shows (“Slave Play,” “Be More Chill”) that are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad