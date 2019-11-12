‘Tootsie’ Ending Broadway Run in January

“Tootsie,” the critically acclaimed musical adaptation of the 1982 classic film comedy, will play its final Broadway performance on Jan. 5, 2020.

When it wraps up its run, the show will have logged 293 regular and 25 preview performances at the cavernous Marquis Theatre, where it sometimes labored to draw big crowds. Last week, “Tootsie” grossed $943,765 and played to 78.2% capacity, a mediocre result for a heavily capitalized production.

The show started strong out of the gate when it opened last spring, but began teetering over the summer. The competition among musicals has only grown more intense since “Tootsie” premiered in April. New productions such as “Moulin Rouge!” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” have been selling out, hotly anticipated new shows such as “Jagged Little Pill” are set to open, and “Hadestown,” the 2019 Tony winner for best musical, recently announced it had recouped its investment.

“Tootsie” may have lost out on the big prize to “Hadestown,” but it did win Tonys for the lead performance of Santino Fontana and for its book. Like the movie, the show follows a temperamental whose reputation for being difficult makes him persona persona non grata in the theater world. To get a plum role in a new Broadway musical, he pretends to be a woman.

“Tootsie” will launch a North American Tour at Shea’s Buffalo Theater in Buffalo, New York, in October 2020. Casting, exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date.

In addition, there are plans to mount several international productions the show. “Tootsie” was directed by Scott Ellis (“She Loves Me”), and featured an original score by David Yazbek (“The Band’s Visit”), as well as a book Robert Horn (“13”).