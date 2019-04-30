×

Tony Awards Nominations 2019: ‘Hadestown,’ ‘Ain’t Too Proud,’ ‘Tootsie’ Dominate

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

“Hadestown” a scruffy take on Greek mythology, dominated the Tony Award nominations, picking up a leading 14 nods on Tuesday, including one for best musical. “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” a celebration of the music of the Temptations, and “Tootsie,” an update of the comedy classic that’s earned critical raves, were close behind with 12 and 11 nominations, respectively.

“The Ferryman,” a drama about a former IRA agent whose radical past comes back to haunt him, earned a leading nine nominations, including a nod for best play. In a shocking upset, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” an adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel that’s become a box office smash, tied “The Ferryman” with 9 nominations, including nods for its cast and for director Bartlett Sher, but was snubbed in the best play category. “Network,” a news business satire, was also shut out.

“Oklahoma,” a pared down and darker interpretation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic slice of Americana, and “Kiss Me Kate,” Cole Porter’s look at the back-stage hijinks of a troop of egotistical actors, will duke it out in the best revival of a musical category. “Oklahoma” picked up a total of 8 nominations, including a nod for its star Damon Daunno and for its director Daniel Fish.

The best leading actress in a play category includes the legendary comedian Elaine May (“The Waverly Gallery”), returning to the stages after several decades as a woman suffering from dementia. She will vie with Laurie Metcalf (“Hillary and Clinton”), Annette Bening (“All My Sons”), Janet McTeer (“Bernhardt/Hamlet”), Heidi Schreck (“What the Constitution Means to Me”), and Laura Donnelly (“The Ferryman”) for that honor. In a shocker, Glenda Jackson, won the prize last year for her work in “Three Tall Women,” was snubbed for her performance as the mad monarch in “King Lear.” The Shakespeare adaptation has divided critics and only scored one nomination in the supporting actress category for Ruth Wilson.

Best leading actor in a play boasts several Hollywood heavyweights, including Bryan Cranston’s towering performance as a newscaster on the brink in “Network,” Jeff Daniels’ turn as country lawyer Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and Adam Driver’s work as a hyperactive restaurant manager in “Burn This.” Rounding out the category are Paddy Considine for his starring role as a former IRA operative in “The Ferryman” and Jeremy Pope for his work as a gay teenager in a conservative high school in “Choir Boy.”

James Corden will host the telecast on June 9.

