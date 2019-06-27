×

Tom Hiddleston Making Broadway Debut With ‘Betrayal’

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Loki and Daredevil are hitting the Great White Way.

Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox will make his Broadway debut with the upcoming revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal.” The Marvel actors will be joined by Zawe Ashton (“Not Safe for Work”). “Betrayal” recounts the dissolution of a marriage in the wake of an extramarital affair. The show is notable because it uses reverse chronology.

First produced in 1978 and performed on Broadway in 1980, the show has been frequently revived. There was a 2000 New York production that starred Juliette Binoche, Liev Schreiber, and John Slattery, as well as a 2013 revival starring real-life couple Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. The play also was made into a 1983 movie with Jeremy Irons and Ben Kingsley.

The strictly limited 17-week engagement of “Betrayal” will begin performances Aug. 14 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with an official opening night on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

This production was previously performed in London as part of “Pinter at the Pinter,” a look at the late playwright’s work.

Hiddleston may be best known for his work in tentpole films such as “The Avengers” and “Kong: Skull Island,” but he’s a stage veteran who won an Olivier Award for “Cymbeline.” Cox also appeared on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and starred in Manhattan Theatre Club’s production of Nick Payne’s play “Incognito,” for which he was nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award.

    Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox Starring in

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

