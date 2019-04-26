‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Recoups Investment After 19 Weeks on Broadway

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” the hit adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel, has recouped its entire investment after 19 weeks. The announcement was something of a foregone conclusion after the show premiered to enthusiastic reviews and monster ticket sales.

The show, which boasts a script by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin (“The Social Network”), keeps smashing box office records for an American play. In the first week of April, “To Kill a Mockingbird” grossed a staggering $1.7 million. Cumulative gross sales to date stand at more than $56 million. Those are the kind of grosses usually associated with a big-budget musical. The show is expected to be a major contender at this year’s Tony Awards and could see interest intensify after nominations are announced next week.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” has a number of big-name talent involved. It is produced by Scott Rudin, directed by Bartlett Sher, and stars Jeff Daniels. A national tour is planned. The cast also includes Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Gideon Glick, and Gbenga Akinnagbe.

There have been some headaches in bringing “Mockingbird” to the stage. While the show was being workshopped and rehearsed, Lee’s estate engaged in a legal standoff with the producers over changes that Sorkin made to the original story. Both parties settled amicably.