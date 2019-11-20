Timothée Chalamet to Make London Stage Debut With Eileen Atkins in ‘4000 Miles’

Timothee Chalemet is set to take to the London stage for the first time, appearing next spring in Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated play “4000 Miles.”

Matthew Warchus will direct the production at The Old Vic, which will also star Eileen Atkins (“The Crown,” “Gosford Park”).

The play opens April 2020. It turns on the story of Leo (Chalamet), a 21-year-old who sets out on a cycling trip across the U.S. After weeks of radio silence, he makes a surprise appearance on the Manhattan doorstep of his 91-year-old grandmother (Atkins). With his life just starting and hers nearly ended, their griefs collide.

Chalamet is hot property after his Oscar-nominated performance in Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name.” He can currently be seen as King Henry V in “The King,” on Netflix. His upcoming film roles include in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” and “Call Me by Your Name” sequel “Find Me.”

“4000 Miles” played Off Broadway in 2011 and 2012. It was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2013. It has been staged in the U.K. before, having a European premiere at the Bath Theatre Royal in 2013.

“Amy Herzog is one of my favorite living writers – she writes with a deceptively powerful simplicity, full of extraordinary grace, precision and radiance,” said Warchus, artistic director at The Old Vic. “I’m very much looking forward to working with this exceptional cast on her gorgeous play, which abounds with intimate beauty and truth.”