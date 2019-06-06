×
‘The Inheritance’ Heads to Broadway Following West End Success

The Inheritance review
CREDIT: Simon Annand

The Inheritance,” a critically adored and Olivier Award-winning drama that has been likened to “Angels in America,” is coming to Broadway following a successful West End run.

The two-part epic (shades of Tony Kushner’s own, two-chapter opus) will bow in New York this fall. There’s been a lot of chatter that it would make the transfer across the pond, but it’s unclear if its original cast, which includes Vanessa Redgrave, will make the journey along with the show.

The play is written by Matthew Lopez and refashions E. M. Forster’s “Howards End” into a story of a multi-generational group of gay men in 21st-century New York as they grapple with the past and reflect on the present. The show will be directed by Stephen Daldry, the man behind films such as “Billy Elliot” and stage shows like “The Audience,” and will be designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley. Previews begin at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Sept. 27 and it will officially open on Nov. 17.

The show will be produced by Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold.
Jon Clark will be the light designer, Paul Arditti will serve as the sound designer, and the music is by Paul Englishby.

Casting will be announced in the coming weeks. “The Inheritance” won four Olivier Awards during its London run, including best new play, best actor for Kyle Soller, and a directing honor for Daldry.

    "The Inheritance," a critically adored and Olivier Award-winning drama that has been likened to "Angels in America," is coming to Broadway following a successful West End run. The two-part epic (shades of Tony Kushner's own, two-chapter opus) will bow in New York this fall. There's been a lot of chatter that it would make the [...]

