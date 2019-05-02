×

Ethan Coen, Bill Irwin, Heidi Schreck on the Bill for Taper, Douglas Season

Screenwriter and director Ethan Coen kicks off the Mark Taper Forum season Sept. 11 with a collection of short plays titled “A Play Is a Poem,” while the Kirk Douglas’ season opens with “On Beckett,” conceived and performed by Bill Irwin, on Sept. 13.

Center Theatre Group’s 2019-20 season features two world premieres and plays from Pulitzer, Academy Award, Peabody and Tony winners. Center Theatre Group artistic director Michael Ritchie said, “The 2019-2020 seasons at the Taper and Douglas are stacked with great American stories and storytellers. It is a collection of artists, some that we have worked with over the years but many are new voices that are joining us for the first time.”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs his Tony Award-winning production of August Wilson’s “Jitney” at the Taper, followed by Tony nominee Heidi Schreck’s “What the Constitution Means to Me.” “It’s a boundary-breaking piece of theater that will have you seriously considering the Constitution in a radically new light,” Ritchie said. Annie Baker’s “Antipodes,” a comedy set in a writers’ room, follows.  The season closes with Rajiv Joseph’s “King James,” an exploration of NBA star LeBron James’ impact on Cleveland.

Related

Taper subscribers will also receive tickets to one of two powerhouse shows recently announced at the Ahmanson — John Leguizamo in “Latin History for Morons” or Mike Birbiglia in “The New One.”

Besides Irwin’s play about Samuel Beckett the Douglas Theatre’s season includes Dael Orlandersmith’s play “Until the Flood” about Ferguson, Miss., following the shooting of Michael Brown and Aasif Mandvi of “The Daily Show” fame will bring his one-man show about an Indian immigrant in search of the American dream “Sakina’s Restaurant.”

“This promises to be an exciting year at the Taper and Douglas,” Ritchie said. “One filled with artists that grab our imaginations and bring us with them into different times and places, into their process and obsessions and, in doing so, they let us in on experiences we might never have and offer new ways to see the everyday world around us.”

