Tony-Winning Producers Sue Wagner and John Johnson Announce New Venture, Wagner Johnson Productions

Sue Wagner and John Johnson, seven-time Tony award-winning producers, announced Wednesday that they have embarked on a new theatrical business venture, Wagner Johnson Productions. Under the name, they will produce and general manage a wide scope of theater productions.

One of Wagner Johnson Productions’ current projects is a musical rendition of “Almost Famous,” which will soon have its world premiere at San Diego’s Old Globe. The two will co-produce with Lia Vollack and Joey Parnes. Parnes, head of Joey Parnes Productions and mentor of Wagner and Johnson, shared his heartfelt sentiments about the duo.

“I have worked alongside Sue and John since they first began in this business, and it has been a great privilege to see them grow into the industry powerhouses they’ve become. I’m particularly thrilled that we will get to continue working together on ‘Almost Famous.’ I like to say that they’ve taught me everything they know, and I hope the feeling is mutual,” said Parnes in a statement.

In response, Wagner and Johnson expressed their excitement for future collaborations with Parnes and others in the business who have inspired them. They will also continue producing many of Scott Rudin Productions’ theatrical performances.

“Joey Parnes has been an incredible mentor and we feel very lucky to have learned from him and worked along side him for the past 17 years. We’re deeply proud of our joyous past collaborations and we look forward to many more.” said Wagner and Johnson in a statement. “With this venture, we are, with total appreciation and gratitude, committed to continuing the legacy of the great producer/general managers who have inspired us personally and professionally. Most especially — Joey.”

Sue Wagner and John Johnson’s Broadway credits include “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus,” “Hillary and Clinton,” “King Lear,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Waverly Gallery,” “The Iceman Cometh,” and also include Tony award-winning productions of “Hello Dolly!,” “The Humans” and “A Raisin in the Sun,” among others.