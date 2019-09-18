×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tony-Winning Producers Sue Wagner and John Johnson Announce New Venture, Wagner Johnson Productions

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sue Wagner John Johnson
CREDIT: Jenny Anderson

Sue Wagner and John Johnson, seven-time Tony award-winning producers, announced Wednesday that they have embarked on a new theatrical business venture, Wagner Johnson Productions. Under the name, they will produce and general manage a wide scope of theater productions.

One of Wagner Johnson Productions’ current projects is a musical rendition of “Almost Famous,” which will soon have its world premiere at San Diego’s Old Globe. The two will co-produce with Lia Vollack and Joey Parnes. Parnes, head of Joey Parnes Productions and mentor of Wagner and Johnson, shared his heartfelt sentiments about the duo.

“I have worked alongside Sue and John since they first began in this business, and it has been a great privilege to see them grow into the industry powerhouses they’ve become. I’m particularly thrilled that we will get to continue working together on ‘Almost Famous.’ I like to say that they’ve taught me everything they know, and I hope the feeling is mutual,” said Parnes in a statement.

Related

In response, Wagner and Johnson expressed their excitement for future collaborations with Parnes and others in the business who have inspired them. They will also continue producing many of Scott Rudin Productions’ theatrical performances.

“Joey Parnes has been an incredible mentor and we feel very lucky to have learned from him and worked along side him for the past 17 years. We’re deeply proud of our joyous past collaborations and we look forward to many more.” said Wagner and Johnson in a statement. “With this venture, we are, with total appreciation and gratitude, committed to continuing the legacy of the great producer/general managers who have inspired us personally and professionally. Most especially — Joey.”

Sue Wagner and John Johnson’s Broadway credits include “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus,” “Hillary and Clinton,” “King Lear,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Waverly Gallery,” “The Iceman Cometh,” and also include Tony award-winning productions of “Hello Dolly!,” “The Humans” and “A Raisin in the Sun,” among others.

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • Sue Wagner John Johnson

    Tony-Winning Producers Sue Wagner and John Johnson Announce New Venture, Wagner Johnson Productions

    Sue Wagner and John Johnson, seven-time Tony award-winning producers, announced Wednesday that they have embarked on a new theatrical business venture, Wagner Johnson Productions. Under the name, they will produce and general manage a wide scope of theater productions. One of Wagner Johnson Productions’ current projects is a musical rendition of “Almost Famous,” which will [...]

  • Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne

    Sam Rockwell, Laurence Fishburne Starring in Broadway Revival of 'American Buffalo'

    Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell will star in an upcoming Broadway revival of David Mamet’s “American Buffalo.” The show marks Rockwell’s first appearance on the Great White Way since his 2014 performance in the revival of Sam Shepard’s “Fool for Love.” The five-year absence saw him pick up an Oscar for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, [...]

  • Secret Derren Brown review

    Broadway Review: 'Derren Brown: Secret'

    Audiences love to be fooled, whether it’s with clever plotting with a twist, the arrival of an unexpected character or even a charming flimflam man with a British accent. The latter is Derren Brown, and he’s entertaining audiences for a limited run at the Cort Theatre, where he is playing head-scratching mind games and other [...]

  • Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica ParkerNew York

    Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker to Reunite on Broadway for 'Plaza Suite'

    Real-life couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker are hitting the Broadway stage again for a reboot of the late Neil Simon’s 1968 play “Plaza Suite.” The staging will mark the Broadway directorial debut of Tony award-winner John Benjamin Hickey. Set in New York City’s Plaza Hotel in Suite 719, “Plaza Suite” is comprised of [...]

  • Derren Brown

    Listen: Derren Brown Spills His Broadway 'Secret'

    Derren Brown has spent a lot of his career performing magic shows on theater stages — but he’ll be the first to tell you that magic usually doesn’t make for great theater. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “If you’re a magician of any sort, you can make stuff happen with a click of your [...]

  • A Very Expensive Poison review

    London Theater Review: 'A Very Expensive Poison'

    Vladimir Putin owes his power to the stage. The president’s closest advisor trained as a theatre director before applying his art to politics, and ran Russia like a staged reality, spinning so many fictions that truth itself began to blur. By scrambling the story and sowing confusion, Putin could exert absolute control. The long-awaited latest [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad