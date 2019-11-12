Scooby-Doo Live Theater Tour Is Goofy Dane’s Latest Adventure

From its 1969 start as a Saturday morning kids mystery cartoon series “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” starring its titular, talking Great Dane and his four teenaged friends, has made adventure its staple. Once Hanna-Barbera’s successor, Warner Bros. Animation, took the leash, Scooby and company became a comic book, a board game, a series of video games, and several feature films, including 2002’s live-action, $130 million-plus grossing “Scooby Doo” (with Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar and Matthew Lillard) and a 2004 sequel. In May 2020, an in-production 3-D animated film, “Scoob!,” arrives starring Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Ken Jeong and, in the voice of Scooby, Frank Welker, the only member of the original Hanna-Barbera cast to reprise his role.

Next on the docket for the mystery loving mutt: a touring theatrical stage show called “Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City of Gold,” courtesy of Canada’s MONLOVE production house in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. It kicks off March 19 date at Scotiabank Centre (Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada) and wraps on June 28 at Jacksonville, Florida’s Times Union Center for the Performing Arts.

The stage production features a mix of live singing, dancing, dialogue, 16 original songs, puppetry, interactive video, magic, aerial arts, acrobatics and video. MONLOVE, the Montreal-based production company, puppet shop, and recording studio behind live, family-branded events such as “Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure,” along with work on several Cirque du Soleil showcases, has reimagined Scooby as a 6’4″ animatronic and puppeteer-operated slobbery dog.

“The Mystery Inc. Gang represents loyalty, humor, ingenuity, and teamwork,” said Ella Louise Allaire, MONLOVE founder and tour co-creator. “We can all learn a lot from Scooby and his friends. And the show provides a good time at the theater with singing, dancing, and spectacle. We promise to put a smile on everyone’s face and hopefully inspire excitement for travel, history, and the arts.”

The original concept, book, music and lyrics behind “Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City of Gold,” were written by Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson (pictured), the team behind “Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure,” which toured 48 countries and grossed over $100 million.

“Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City of Gold,” will be directed by Pierre Boileau with technical design and sets by Guy-St-Amour (Cirque du Soleil’s “Mystere,” “Love,” “Viva Elvis,” “Michael Jackson”). Costume design will be overseen by Edda Gudmundsdottir who has worked on projects for Bjork, Bebe Rexha, and Imagine Dragons, as well as Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet and Rambert Ballet. For ticket information, head to scoobylivetour.com.