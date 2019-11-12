×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Scooby-Doo Live Theater Tour Is Goofy Dane’s Latest Adventure

By

A.D.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
Scooby Doo Ella Louise Allaire Martin Lord Ferguson

From its 1969 start as a Saturday morning kids mystery cartoon series “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” starring its titular, talking Great Dane and his four teenaged friends, has made adventure its staple. Once Hanna-Barbera’s successor, Warner Bros. Animation, took the leash, Scooby and company became a comic book, a board game, a series of video games, and several feature films, including 2002’s live-action, $130 million-plus grossing “Scooby Doo” (with Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar and Matthew Lillard) and a 2004 sequel. In May 2020, an in-production 3-D animated film, “Scoob!,” arrives starring  Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Ken Jeong and, in the voice of Scooby, Frank Welker, the only member of the original Hanna-Barbera cast to reprise his role.

Next on the docket for the mystery loving mutt: a touring theatrical stage show called “Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City of Gold,” courtesy of Canada’s MONLOVE production house in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. It kicks off March 19 date at Scotiabank Centre (Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada) and wraps on June 28 at Jacksonville, Florida’s Times Union Center for the Performing Arts.

The stage production features a mix of live singing, dancing, dialogue, 16 original songs, puppetry, interactive video, magic, aerial arts, acrobatics and video. MONLOVE, the Montreal-based production company, puppet shop, and recording studio behind live, family-branded events such as “Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure,” along with work on several Cirque du Soleil showcases, has reimagined Scooby as a 6’4″ animatronic and puppeteer-operated slobbery dog.

“The Mystery Inc. Gang represents loyalty, humor, ingenuity, and teamwork,” said Ella Louise Allaire, MONLOVE founder and tour co-creator. “We can all learn a lot from Scooby and his friends. And the show provides a good time at the theater with singing, dancing, and spectacle. We promise to put a smile on everyone’s face and hopefully inspire excitement for travel, history, and the arts.”

The original concept, book, music and lyrics behind “Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City of Gold,” were written by  Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson (pictured), the team behind “Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure,” which toured 48 countries and grossed over $100 million.

“Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City of Gold,” will be directed by Pierre Boileau with technical design and sets by Guy-St-Amour (Cirque du Soleil’s “Mystere,” “Love,” “Viva Elvis,” “Michael Jackson”). Costume design will be overseen by Edda Gudmundsdottir who has worked on projects for Bjork, Bebe Rexha, and Imagine Dragons, as well as Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet and Rambert Ballet. For ticket information, head to scoobylivetour.com.

More Music

  • Scooby Doo Ella Louise Allaire Martin

    Scooby-Doo Live Theater Tour Is Goofy Dane's Latest Adventure

    From its 1969 start as a Saturday morning kids mystery cartoon series “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” starring its titular, talking Great Dane and his four teenaged friends, has made adventure its staple. Once Hanna-Barbera’s successor, Warner Bros. Animation, took the leash, Scooby and company became a comic book, a board game, a series of video [...]

  • Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of

    Concert Review: The Black Crowes Shake Their Moneymakers at First Gig in Six Years

    At their first concert in six years, the Black Crowes made a rollicking return last night at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Formerly feuding founders — and brothers — Chris and Rich Robinson have put aside their differences for the sake of a 46-city tour celebrating the 30 th anniversary of their debut album, “Shake Your [...]

  • iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2020

    iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2020 Nominees Announced (EXCLUSIVE)

    iHeartMedia announced nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, which return for a second run next January to honor the most entertaining and innovative podcasts of the year across 30 categories. The 10 podcasts nominated for Podcast of the Year are the New York Times’ “The Daily,” “The Joe Rogan Experience,” “Stuff You Should Know,” [...]

  • Honoree Tyler, the Creator attends the

    Tyler, the Creator Talks 'Sensitive' Drake, Supports Solange at 'Bridge-s' Exhibit

    Tyler, the Creator, Dev Hynes (AKA Blood Orange), Syd of The Internet and Lakeith Stanfield were all in attendance for Solange Knowles’ preview of art installation “Bridge-s” at the Getty Center Museum in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. Not even 24 hours after Drake got booed off the stage during Tyler’s two-day Camp Flog Gnaw [...]

  • Young ThugBillboard Hot 100, Day 2,

    Travis Scott Remix Drives Young Thug’s ‘Hot’ to No. 1 on Rolling Stone Top 100

    Driven by a remix featuring Travis Scott, Young Thug’s single “Hot” has roared to the top of the Rolling Stone Top 100 this week. The song racked up more than 20 million audio streams and 3,700 downloads. Also getting a big boost is buzzing artist Arizona Zervas, whose “Roxanne” soared to No. 6 after debuting at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad