Schele Williams, Director of ‘Aida’ Revival, Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Variety Staff

Schele Williams, the director of the upcoming revival of Elton John and Tim Rice’s musical “Aida,” has signed with CAA, Variety has learned.

She was the associate director of “Motown: The Musical,” and re-conceived and directed the recent national tour of the show. She was also the associate director of “Porgy and Bess’ on its European tour and associate choreographer of “Rent” on its North American and international tours.

Williams has a long association with “Aida.” She originated the role of Nehebka in the show’s first incarnation. Her acting credits include tours of “Rent,” “The Who’s Tommy,” and “42nd Street” Williams also also appeared in the Actor’s Fund productions of “Chess” and “Hair” on Broadway.

Williams often has paired social justice with the arts and directing numerous Broadway events centered around the topic, including the People’s State of the Union, Uprising of Love, Defying Inequality, and From Broadway to Bourbon Street.

She is the director of the NYU Center of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging, and is Chairperson of the Board of Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Williams was previously represented by ICM.

