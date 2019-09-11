×

Rupert Everett Replaces Eddie Izzard in Broadway Revival of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

Rupert EverettBIFA Awards 2018, London, United Kingdom - 02 Dec 2018
Theater and film actor Rupert Everett will return to the Broadway stage after a decade for a revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” He will be replacing Eddie Izzard, who backed out due to scheduling difficulties.

Everett will join Laurie Metcalf, along with Russell Tovey and Olivier award-winner Patsy Ferran in the upcoming stage production. Tony award-winning director Joe Mantello is helming the revival.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” was written by Edward Albee and first hit the Broadway stage in 1962. The play, which scored five Tony Awards including best play, tells the story of an intense and provocative marriage. In 1966, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton starred in a film adaptation of the production.

Everett made his first stage appearance in 1981 with a West End run of “Another Country.” His Broadway debut was in 2009 with “Blithe Spirit” opposite Angela Lansbury and Christine Ebersole. He has also starred in “Pygmalion” and “The Judas Kiss” in London. As for film, he appeared alongside Julia Roberts in the 1997 film “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He received a second Golden Globe nomination for the 1999 movie “An Ideal Husband” and has appeared in other pics such as “The Happy Prince,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Shrek 2” and “Shrek The Third.”

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” will begin its limited run on March 2, 2020 before opening April 2. The location has not yet been announced.

