×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Rosemary Harris’ Tony Award Has a Typo

Presented by City National Bank

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
My Fair LadyRosemary Harris
CREDIT: Joan Marcus

Rosemary Harris is something of a legend in the theater world, and this year the Tony Awards will acknowledge that when they honor her with one of this year’s special prizes for lifetime achievement. It’ll be her second Tony — so here’s hoping that this time around, her trophy doesn’t have any typos on it.

Listen to this week’s podcast below:

The actress won her first Tony in 1966 for “The Lion in Winter.” But on that award, the engraver misspelled an important word. “Underneath ‘Rosemary Harris’ it said ‘Dramatic Star,’ but when he got to ‘Star,’ he couldn’t help himself and he put two Rs,” Harris recounted with a laugh on the latest episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast. “So I am a dramatic star-ruh. It’s quite unique. I think I shall auction it someday!”

Harris is currently appearing in Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway revival of “My Fair Lady,” and it’s the latest New York stage credit in a career that stretches all the way back to her Broadway debut in the short-lived 1952 play “The Climate of Eden.” She also won an Emmy for the BBC series “Notorious Woman” and was nominated for an Oscar for the 1994 film “Tom & Viv.”

Related

On “Stagecraft,” Harris revealed what was different — and what’s the same — about Broadway then, compared to Broadway now. She also discussed why she’s loving her stint in a musical, recalled an influential acting teacher with a very unusual method and told the story of the how she got discovered by Moss Hart while she was walking a gay dog.

New episodes of “Stagecraft” are available every Tuesday. Download and subscribe to “Stagecraft” on Apple PodcastsStitcher or anywhere finer podcasts are dispensed. Find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

More Legit

  • My Fair LadyRosemary Harris

    Listen: Rosemary Harris' Tony Award Has a Typo

    Rosemary Harris is something of a legend in the theater world, and this year the Tony Awards will acknowledge that when they honor her with one of this year’s special prizes for lifetime achievement. It’ll be her second Tony — so here’s hoping that this time around, her trophy doesn’t have any typos on it. [...]

  • Bryan Cranston First Time in Variety

    Bryan Cranston on His Early Roles, Dealing With Rejection and His 'Erasable Mind'

    Following his 2014 Tony Award for best actor as President Lyndon B. Johnson in Robert Schenkkan’s play “All the Way,” Bryan Cranston is looking to add to his trophy collection this year with his performance as Howard Beale in “Network.” The deranged anchorman — who’s famously “mad as hell and not going to take this [...]

  • Ink Play West End London

    Wary Theater Rivalry Between London and New York Gives Way to a Boom in Crossovers

    Give or take a little tectonic shift, the distance between London and New York still stands at 3,465 miles. Arguably, though, the two theater capitals have never been closer. It’s not just the nine productions playing in duplicate in both locations — believed to be the most ever — with three more expected in the [...]

  • Alex Brightman Beetlejuice Broadway

    How Alex Brightman Brought a Pansexual Beetlejuice to Life on Broadway

    Alex Brightman gives the deadliest performance on Broadway — in a good way — in “Beetlejuice.” The big-budget musical adaptation of the 1988 film directed by Tim Burton has scored eight Tony nominations, including best actor. To play the frisky role, Brightman (“School of Rock”) dons Beetlejuice’s striped suit and an assortment of colorful wigs [...]

  • Santino Fontana Tootsie Broadway Illustration

    'Tootsie' Star Santino Fontana on the Challenges of His Tony-Nominated Dual Role

    Santino Fontana is doing double duty on Broadway this year. The “Tootsie” star scored his second Tony Award nomination this month for his hilarious portrayal of struggling actor Michael Dorsey and Dorothy Michaels, the female persona that Dorsey assumes to win a role in a play. The musical, based on the 1982 comedy starring Dustin [...]

  • Dear Evan Hansen

    Broadway Cast Albums Find Fresh Footing With Hip New Sounds, Viral Outreach

    Mixtapes. YouTube videos. Dedicated playlists. Ancillary products. Viral marketing. Epic chart stays. These are things you expect to hear from a record label discussing Cardi B or Beyoncé. Instead, this is the new world of a very old staple, the Broadway original cast recording. Robust stats tell the tale: Atlantic’s “Hamilton” album beat the record [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad