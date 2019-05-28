Listen: Rosemary Harris’ Tony Award Has a Typo

Rosemary Harris is something of a legend in the theater world, and this year the Tony Awards will acknowledge that when they honor her with one of this year’s special prizes for lifetime achievement. It’ll be her second Tony — so here’s hoping that this time around, her trophy doesn’t have any typos on it.

The actress won her first Tony in 1966 for “The Lion in Winter.” But on that award, the engraver misspelled an important word. “Underneath ‘Rosemary Harris’ it said ‘Dramatic Star,’ but when he got to ‘Star,’ he couldn’t help himself and he put two Rs,” Harris recounted with a laugh on the latest episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast. “So I am a dramatic star-ruh. It’s quite unique. I think I shall auction it someday!”

Harris is currently appearing in Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway revival of “My Fair Lady,” and it’s the latest New York stage credit in a career that stretches all the way back to her Broadway debut in the short-lived 1952 play “The Climate of Eden.” She also won an Emmy for the BBC series “Notorious Woman” and was nominated for an Oscar for the 1994 film “Tom & Viv.”

On “Stagecraft,” Harris revealed what was different — and what’s the same — about Broadway then, compared to Broadway now. She also discussed why she’s loving her stint in a musical, recalled an influential acting teacher with a very unusual method and told the story of the how she got discovered by Moss Hart while she was walking a gay dog.

