×

Richmond Shepard, Celebrated as ‘The World’s Oldest Mime,’ Dies at 90

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Richmond Shepard
CREDIT: Courtesy the Shepard family

Richmond Shepard, one of America’s foremost practitioners and proponents of the art of mime, died in Manhattan July 2 at age 90.

Shepard’s family announced his passing with an unusual request: “In lieu of flowers, Richmond has requested a moment of noise.”

Although he was most famous as a mime — and received fresh notoriety three years ago when he was featured in an online New Yorker video, “The World’s Oldest Mime” — Shepard was also a well-known personality in the bicoastal theater communities as a director, critic and theater operator, with small stages that bore his name in both L.A. and New York.

Shepard was the author of “Mime: The Technique of Silence,” a 1970 book considered an essential text for anyone looking to take up the craft. His early television work included appearances on “The Today Show” and talk shows with Merv Griffin, Steve Allen and Dinah Shore. His spots on episodic TV —sometimes in whiteface, sometimes not — included “The FBI,” “That Girl,” “Kojak,” “The Jeffersons,” “T.J. Hooker” … and “Ally McBeal,” the show that made a household name of one of his four daughters, singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard.

For all of the success he had giving audiences the silent treatment, Shepard had plenty of speaking roles in his career, on- and off-screen. In Los Angeles in the 1970s, he opened some of the equity-waiver theaters that became Hollywood’s Theatre Row before moving to New York in the late ’80s and becoming even more involved in the community of small theaters there. He founded an improv comedy troupe, Noo Yawk Tawk, which ran for several years at the Village Gate, and he became a drama critic for WNEW and Theatre Insider. Shepard opened an off-Broadway theater, the Writer Act Repertoire, and the long-running space that bore his name, the Richmond Shepard Theatre, in the 2000s and 2010s.

“Who would have thought that at this advanced age I would still be smearing white makeup on my face? I didn’t expect this,” he said in a 2009 documentary short about his career, “A Mime’s Life.” “I thought being a mime was my entrance into show business through the side door, or the back door.”

“There’s only one thing that pays less than mime,” Shepard quipped in a 2016 interview. “That’s poetry.” At the time, Shepard was continuing to headline his autobiographical show “You Wanna Be a What?!? (A Musical Memoir in Mime)” — with a title taken from his mother’s response when he announced his ultimate career path — at Don’t Tell Mama in New York.

Shepard was born in Brooklyn in 1929. “He took pride in being asked to leave Emory University for his social justice organizing in the 1940s,” his family said. With a PhD in communications, Shepard taught at Rutgers, USC, St. John’s and Cal State L.A. as well as his decades of private classes. Among the actors he coached were Lily Tomlin and Dick Van Dyke, whose 1980s sitcom he appeared on.

Raised Jewish, Shepard was reported by his family to have embraced Subud, an Indonesian-based spiritual movement, as his religious practice. He is survived by daughters Armina Hansen, Vonda Shepard, Brianna Shepard and Luana Carroll as well as four grandchildren.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Richmond Shepard

    Richmond Shepard, Celebrated as 'The World's Oldest Mime,' Dies at 90

    Richmond Shepard, one of America’s foremost practitioners and proponents of the art of mime, died in Manhattan July 2 at age 90. Shepard’s family announced his passing with an unusual request: “In lieu of flowers, Richmond has requested a moment of noise.” Although he was most famous as a mime — and received fresh notoriety [...]

  • Oscar Jaenada

    Amazon Nabs Conquistador Series ‘Hernan’ for Spain and Latin America

    Amazon Prime has picked up Spanish and Latin American streaming rights to “Hernan,” the much-anticipated Spanish conquistador series produced by Spain’s Onza Entertainment and Mexico’s Dopamine, a Salinas Group company. The OTT giant plans to bow the eight-episode series later this year, in time to mark the 500th anniversary of the Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes’ [...]

  • Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops 'Queer Eye' Season 4 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix drops the trailer for fourth season of “Queer Eye” and Amazon announces the premiere date for its first ever original stand-up special. CASTING Ryan Destiny, best known for playing one of the leads on Fox’s “Star,” will join the cast of “Grown-ish” for the upcoming third season in a recurring [...]

  • Ray J and Princess LoveMTV Movie

    'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Returns With First Look Trailer (Watch)

    “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” returns for its sixth season on August 5 and today, VH1, Monami Entertainment and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment confirmed the cast members, which include Ray J and Princess Love, K Michelle, Lyrica Anderson, Fizz from B2K, Yo-Yo, Marques Houston and more. The VH1 reality show launched in September 2014 and [...]

  • I Love You Now Die Review

    TV Review: 'I Love You, Now Die'

    HBO’s documentary “I Love You, Now Die,” about a young woman who went on trial for allegedly coercing her boyfriend to kill himself over text message, is clear-eyed and thoughtful, and, in two brisk installments, manages not to overstay its welcome. It tells a story that will startle the unfamiliar and, too, provide new angles [...]

  • South African President Nelson Mandela Giving

    Nelson Mandela's Family Launching Mandela Media With Michael Sugar, DMA

    Nelson Mandela’s family is partnering with Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 and ad agency DMA United to launch Mandela Media, in honor of the late South African leader. Mandela was an anti-apartheid revolutionary who spent 27 years in prison before becoming president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999 as the country’s first black head of state, during [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad