×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Richard Thomas to Star in ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ National Tour

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Richard Thomas will star as Atticus Finch in the national tour of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

The play is based off of Harper Lee’s classic novel about racial prejudice in 1930s Maycomb, Alabama. Thomas will portray Atticus Finch, a lawyer who must defend a black man accused of raping a white woman.

“To Kill A Mockingbird,” adapted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin, has become a Broadway juggernaut, capping off this season with nine Tony nominations including an acting nod for Jeff Daniels. It is also now the highest grossing play in Broadway history. The show begins its national run on Aug. 25, 2020.

“I’m thrilled to have been invited to play Atticus Finch. To be entrusted with the opportunity of bringing one of our great American stories to our great American playhouses across the country is a privilege,” Thomas said in a statement. “The play has galvanized audiences with its timeliness and its timelessness, and to join the ranks of the tremendous Jeff Daniels and Aaron Sorkin in carrying on the legacy of Harper Lee is a great honor. I’m a very happy actor and I can’t wait to get started!”

Related

Thomas’ first Broadway role was at age 7 in “Sunrise at Campobello.” His other stage credits include “Little Foxes,” “You Can’t Take It With You,” “The Humans,” and “Twelve Angry Men.” He won an Emmy for his performance in “The Waltons” and has appeared on shows “The Americans” and “Billions.” Thomas also starred in the films “Wonder Boys,” “Anesthesia,” and “Taking Woodstock.”

“We are incredibly fortunate that Richard Thomas has agreed to be our Atticus across America, because he is simply one of the best stage actors in America. He has the soul, kindness, and fire of idealism that the part demands, and I think audiences across the country will get an enormous gift in his Atticus,” said Director Bartlett Sher in a statement.

To Kill a Mockingbird” will start at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., before touring the country for two years.

More Legit

  • Richard Thomas to Star in 'To

    Richard Thomas to Star in 'To Kill A Mockingbird' National Tour

    Richard Thomas will star as Atticus Finch in the national tour of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The play is based off of Harper Lee’s classic novel about racial prejudice in 1930s Maycomb, Alabama. Thomas will portray Atticus Finch, a lawyer who must defend a black man accused of raping a white woman. “To Kill A [...]

  • Roundabout Theatre Company

    'Macbeth' Getting Dark-Comedy Retelling With Off Broadway's 'Scotland, PA'

    Macbeth is getting a modern makeover. William Shakespeare’s classic is being reimagined as the dark comedy stage musical “Scotland, PA,” set to premiere next fall. Roundabout Theatre Company announced the Off-Broadway premiere on Thursday, revealing that performances will start at New York City’s Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre [...]

  • Ethan Hawke Juliette Binoche

    Ethan Hawke Directing, Juliette Binoche Starring in 'Camino Real' Film Adaptation

    Ethan Hawke will direct a film adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ 1953 play “Camino Real,” starring Juliette Binoche. Passage Pictures will produce. The film is expected to shoot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, next year. John Sloss from Cinetic Media is also attached to produce alongside Passage Pictures CEO Uri Singer, Mario Peixoto (Singer’s Brazil-based partner [...]

  • To Kill a Mockingbird review

    Listen: Why Aaron Sorkin Cut His Favorite Scene From 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

    Aaron Sorkin remembers treasuring a favorite scene in the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and in the 1962 movie version that starred Gregory Peck. But you won’t find that scene in his hit Broadway adaptation of the title. Listen to this week’s podcast below: You probably know the one: It’s the scene in the courtroom, [...]

  • Rosmersholm review

    West End Review: 'Rosmersholm' With Hayley Atwell

    “Rosmersholm” arrives at the end of an era — at least, it does in London. Now playing on the West End, Henrik Ibsen’s dark, dense late play was last seen here back in 2008, as a longstanding left-wing government limped through its last leg, firefighting after the financial crash. Before that, in 1992, it coincided [...]

  • August Rush review musical

    Regional Theater Review: 'August Rush'

    For the first quarter of this world premiere musical adaptation of the 2007 Warner Bros. film “August Rush,” now playing at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Ill., it seems like director John Doyle’s elegant minimalism (“Sweeney Todd,” “The Color Purple”) might just manage to transform the divisive, unabashedly sentimental source material about the unifying power [...]

  • Ethan Coen, Bill Irwin, Heidi Schreck

    Ethan Coen, Bill Irwin, Heidi Schreck on the Bill for Taper, Douglas Season

    Screenwriter and director Ethan Coen kicks off the Mark Taper Forum season Sept. 11 with a collection of short plays titled “A Play Is a Poem,” while the Kirk Douglas’ season opens with “On Beckett,” conceived and performed by Bill Irwin, on Sept. 13. Center Theatre Group’s 2019-20 season features two world premieres and plays [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad