‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Creator Rachel Bloom to Host Obie Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creator and star Rachel Bloom will host the 64th Annual Obie Awards, Variety has learned. The event honors the best in Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway entertainment, and will be held on May 20 at Terminal 5.

“I am thrilled to be hosting the Obies this year and can confirm that a tiny hat will be incorporated into my wardrobe,” Bloom said in a statement.

Bloom takes over from John Leguizamo, who hosted last year. Past emcees have included Dustin Hoffman, Stockard Channing, and Sigourney Weaver.

“I’m excited to expand on the Wing’s existing relationship with Rachel, who has brought her unique brand of comedy backstage at the Tony Awards for the last two telecasts. She’s a giant talent and, as evidenced by her casting choices on ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,’ a huge supporter and treasured member of our New York theater community,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing.

Village Voice critic Michael Feingold is charing the judges panel. It includes Obie-winning director Arin Arbus, Obie-winning scenic designer Rachel Hauck, Obie-winning scenic designer Riccardo Hernandez, two-time Obie-winning playwright Rajiv Joseph, Obie-winning actress Kecia Lewis, and New York Stage Review theater critic Jesse Oxfeld.

Bloom is a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award winner for her work on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” She also starred in the indie film “Most Likely to Murder,” and released the musical comedy albums “Please Love Me” and “Suck It, Christmas!!!”