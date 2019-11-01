×

‘Suits’ Star Patrick J. Adams to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Take Me Out’

Brent Lang

Suits” star Patrick J. Adams will make his Broadway debut in the upcoming production of “Take Me Out.” He joins a cast that already includes Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) and Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”).

The revival of Richard Greenberg’s Tony Award-winning play centers on the aftermath of a center fielder’s (Williams) decision to come out of the closet. His announcement sets the baseball world spinning and kicks up a series of long-held, but previously unspoken, prejudices that threaten to divide his team. Adams will play Kippy Sunderstrom, the best friend of Williams’ character, Darren Lemming. Scott Ellis (“Tootsie”) will direct the production, which was originally performed on Broadway in 2003, running for 355 performances.

Take Me Out” begins previews April 2, 2020, and officially opens on April 23, 2020, at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater. In addition to his long-running stint on “Suits,” Adams has appeared on “Sneaky Pete,” the 2014 TV miniseries “Rosemary’s Baby,” the HBO series “Luck” and “Orphan Black.” His film credits include “Old School” and “Rage.” On stage, Adams most recently appeared in the Old Globe Theatre’s world premiere production of Anna Ziegler’s “The Last Match.” Adams will next be seen on in the upcoming National Geographic drama series “The Right Stuff,” based on Tom Wolfe’s classic novel.

