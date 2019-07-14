×

New York City Hit by Massive Power Outage, Broadway Productions Canceled

The dark Manhatten skyline, seen from Queens, is sillouetted against a pre-dawn sky . A widespread power outage hit most of northeastern United States Thursday afternoon, leaving the city in the darkBLACKOUT NEW YORK SKYLINE, NEW YORK, USA
CREDIT: Patricia Mcdonnell/AP/Shuttersto

A massive power outage crippled New York Saturday, leaving some people stranded as elevators stopped and subway services stalled.

According to the New York Fire Department, the outage was caused by a transformer fire, leaving much of Rockefeller Center and the Upper West Side powerless. The blackout also affected a number of Broadway productions including “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Hadestown,” “Lion King,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and “The Cher Show,” which were all canceled. Several other shows were delayed.

Additionally, the outage closed down a Jennifer Lopez concert, the second of her two-night “It’s My Party” tour run in New York City. The singer was 30 minutes into her concert at Madison Square Garden when the venue house lights came on. An MSG staffer told the capacity crowd to exit, noting, “We regret to interrupt this event.” Variety has reached out to Lopez’s reps about a refund or possible makegood show.

As for transportation, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that there is limited service on the 1/2/3 and 4/5/6 subway lines and recommended that residents use local bus routes for travel. On the street side, a number of traffic lights were out — leaving some residents to direct busy intersections — and several metro stations were dark. The Times Square billboards were also down.

Utility company Con Edison said that it was responding to power outages across the city and promised more updates on Twitter.

“We are working to restore power to 42,000 customers primarily in the Westside of Manhattan,” the company said on Twitter. “We will provide updates as we receive them. Thank you.”

The outage also comes on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage, which similarly left most of the city without power after lightning strikes in Westchester County.

