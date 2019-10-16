×
Former NATO President Roy B. White Dies at Age 93

Tim Gray

Roy B. White, former president and chairman of the National Association of Theater Owners, died of natural causes Oct. 11 in Naples, Fla. He was 93.

White ran the 100-screen independent theater circuit, Mid–States Theaters Inc. In addition to his career, he did extensive work on behalf of charities and non-profits. He was vice president of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, and he continued as an emeritus member of the American Film Institute. He also served as chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts Media Panel in Washington, D.C.

White was also a past director of the Forum Club of SW Florida and past chairman of its Education Foundation. Additionally, he was a resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, until retiring to Naples, Fla., in 1985, after the sale of his theater circuit.

He was married for 56 years to Sally White, who preceded him in death. White is survived by his wife Macky, children Maury White, Barbara Reed and Dan White; grandchildren Emily, Maddie and Henry White; Ben, Andy and Alex Reed; Alison (Kellen) Jackson and Jacob White; and great-grandchildren Harper and Kellen Jackson Jr.

His burial will be in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 16, and a memorial service will be held in Naples at Moorings Park at Grey Oaks on Nov. 1. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests contributions to the Southwest Florida Education Foundation in Naples, Florida or the Walnut Hills High School, Cincinnati, Ohio.

