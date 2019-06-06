‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Musical Sets Premiere in Seattle

Nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire will hit the stage this coming fall in Seattle for a new musical rendition of 1993 film “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Producer Kevin McCollum announced Thursday that performances will start at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre on Nov. 26 with opening night scheduled for Dec. 13. The show will have a limited run until Dec. 29.

As anyone who has seen Robin Williams’ Golden Globe-winning performance in the film knows, “Mrs. Doubtfire” tells the story of recently divorced dad Daniel Hillard as he loses custody of his children and creates a Scottish nanny alter ego, Euphegenia Doubtfire, in order to see and take care of his kids. The elaborate disguise (wig, pantyhose and all) convinces his ex-wife and kids that he is indeed a nanny, but soon, Mrs. Doubtfire and Hillard face hilarious and risky scenarios that threaten to expose the secret. Ultimately, becoming the fake nanny helps Hillard figure out how to improve and change his ways as a father.

The movie also won a Golden Globe for best motion picture, and stars Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, and Harvey Fierstein.

The production will be helmed by four-time Tony award winning director Jerry Zaks (“Hello Dolly”). Other collaborators include choreographer Lorin Latarro (“Waitress”), Tony-nominated music writing team Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, book writers Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music supervisor Ethan Popp (“Tina”).

Casting for “Mrs. Doubtfire” has yet to be announced.