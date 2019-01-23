Michael Shannon, Audra McDonald to Star in Broadway Revival of ‘Frankie and Johnny’

Michael Shannon and Audra McDonald will portray two lovers whose one-night stand turns into something deeper in the Broadway revival of “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.” The production is being mounted in honor of playwright Terrence McNally’s 80th birthday.

Shannon will play a short-order cook and McDonald will portray a waitress, roles that have previously been essayed by the likes of F. Murray Abraham, Kathy Bates, Stanley Tucci, and Edie Falco. They were also portrayed on the big screen by Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer in a much-maligned 1991 adaptation.

Shannon is best known for his work in “The Shape of Water” and “Man of Steel.” He’s been nominated for two Academy Awards for “Revolutionary Road” and “Nocturnal Animals.” Shannon most recently appeared on Broadway in a 2016 revival of “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” earning a Tony nomination for his efforts.

McDonald is the most honored New York stage actress in history, having received six Tony Awards. She has appeared in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” “Ragtime,” and “Masterclass.” McDonald is a main cast member on “The Good Fight.”

The limited, 16-week Broadway engagement will begin previews in May 2019 at a Shubert theater to be announced. Obie Award-winning director Arin Arbus will make her Broadway debut.